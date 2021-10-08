Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Offers Enhanced Versions of Three Classic Titles

Menu
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (photo via Rockstar Games)
October 8, 2021 | 11:30am ET

    Rockstar Games is reissuing three classic Grand Theft Auto titles in a new package called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

    2001’s Grand Theft Auto III, 2002’s Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and 2004’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas each received “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements… while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.”

    Set for release later this year, The Trilogy will be made available on all modern gaming platforms, including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. A mobile version for iOS and Android will follow in 2022. 

    Grand Theft Auto V, the most recent installment in the video game’s franchise, was released in 2013. Last year, Rockstar added a new radio station curated by The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas to GTA 5, and rolled out a new heist featuring Dr. Dre on GTA Online.

     

