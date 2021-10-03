Grimes Trolls Paparazzi with Karl Marx Photoshoot

Grimes sought to troll paparazzi by staging photographs “that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline.” The result is an absolutely epic headline from the New York Post: “Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split from world’s richest man Elon Musk.”

In an Instagram post, Grimes offered further context: “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead.”

Grimes went on to confirm, “I am not a communist(although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented).”

In a follow-up tweet, Grimes added, “This whole thing is so funny I think my publicist is stressed, I should probably stop impulsively doing controversial things, my friend just had the book and the photogs were outside. I’ll prob regret this later hahaha.”

Earlier this week, “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced” in the wake of her breakup to Elon Musk, Grimes released a new song called “LOVE.” She also joked that she and Musk would take joint custody of Jupiter’s moon Europa, where she planned to found a “lesbian space commune.”

paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq — Grimes 🪐 (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021

