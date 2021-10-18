Guided by Voices Announce New Album It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!

It’s a day that ends in ‘y,’ which means we’re due for a new Guided by Voices album. The prolific rockers’ 34th (!) studio set is called It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, and it arrives this Friday, October 22nd.
This is the second album of the year from Robert Pollard and co., following April’s Earth Man Blues. The 15-track effort was written by Pollard with production from Travis Harrison. It includes the singles “My (Limited) Engagement,” “High in the Rain,” and “Dance of Gurus,” and you can check out all three tracks along with the album artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Earlier this year, Pollard formed the new group Cub Scout Bowling Pins, which released its debut EP Heaven Beats Iowa in January. In 2020, GBV unveiled three more albums, Styles We Paid For, Surrender Your Poppy Field, and Mirrored Aztec. The group is currently on tour, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! Artwork:
It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! Tracklist:
01. Spanish Coin
02. High in the Rain
03. Dance of Gurus
04. Flying Without a License
05. Psycho House
06. Maintenance Man of the Haunted House
07. I Share a Rhythm
08. Razor Bug
09. I Wanna Monkey
10. Cherub and the Great Child Actor
11. Black and White Eyes in a Prism
12. People Need Holes
13. The Bell Gets Out of the Way
14. Chain Gang Island
15. My (Limited) Engagement