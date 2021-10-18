Menu
Guided by Voices Announce New Album It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!

Out October 22nd

Guided By Voices, photo by Trevor Naud
October 18, 2021 | 5:10pm ET

    It’s a day that ends in ‘y,’ which means we’re due for a new Guided by Voices album. The prolific rockers’ 34th (!) studio set is called It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, and it arrives this Friday, October 22nd.

    This is the second album of the year from Robert Pollard and co., following April’s Earth Man BluesThe 15-track effort was written by Pollard with production from Travis Harrison. It includes the singles “My (Limited) Engagement,” “High in the Rain,” and “Dance of Gurus,” and you can check out all three tracks along with the album artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Earlier this year, Pollard formed the new group Cub Scout Bowling Pins, which released its debut EP Heaven Beats Iowa in January. In 2020, GBV unveiled three more albums, Styles We Paid ForSurrender Your Poppy Fieldand Mirrored AztecThe group is currently on tour, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! Artwork:

    It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! Tracklist:
    01. Spanish Coin
    02. High in the Rain
    03. Dance of Gurus
    04. Flying Without a License
    05. Psycho House
    06. Maintenance Man of the Haunted House
    07. I Share a Rhythm
    08. Razor Bug
    09. I Wanna Monkey
    10. Cherub and the Great Child Actor
    11. Black and White Eyes in a Prism
    12. People Need Holes
    13. The Bell Gets Out of the Way
    14. Chain Gang Island
    15. My (Limited) Engagement

