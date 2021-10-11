Guitarist Frank Sidoris (Slash, Mammoth WVH) and Wife Involved in Serious Car Accident

Frank Sidoris, a guitarist in both Slash’s band and Mammoth WVH, was involved in a serious car accident with his wife on Saturday (October 9th).

The couple were near Baker, California, and headed to Los Angeles when a truck towing a van of illegal weight swerved in front of them. They were forced to maneuver onto the median, clipping the front of the truck and going airborne.

Thankfully, the two are alive, though Sidoris’ wife, Alexandria, fractured her L1 vertebrae and her right ring finger. Frank Sidoris called the event “truly traumatic” in an Instagram post:

“A small pickup truck was towing a van of illegal weight on a single axle trailer without brake lights or turn signals in the middle lane of the 15 South just before Baker, CA. The driver hit his brakes on a downhill causing the weight of the van and trailer to push the pickup directly in front of us, making him completely perpendicular to the left lane we were in giving us nowhere to go except the desert median. We clipped the front of his pickup truck which sent us airborne over a drainage ditch, crashing head-on in to the other side.

It was a truly traumatic experience, but at least we are alive and Allie’s injuries are mendable through surgery and months of physical therapy. Her surgeon is one of the best there is and considering my wife’s strength and how she’s been an absolute superhero through everything she’s gone through, I know she’ll be able to bounce back with time. I’m hopeful the road ahead won’t be a long one.

Thank you to each and every one of you for reaching out and for all of the amazing support you’ve given us over the years during the hardest times of our lives, it means the world.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Frank Sidoris is the rhythm guitarist for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, who are set to release a new album in the near future. He also plays in Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH after receiving a call from Wolfgang five years ago about possibly joining his new project.

The news of the accident is particularly troubling considering what Frank and Alexandria Sidoris have gone through in recent years. The guitarist left Slash’s European tour in June 2019 so he could be with his wife for her first major chemotherapy treatment in her battle with cervical cancer.

Following the car accident, some of Sidoris’ rock colleagues offered words of support as comments on the Instagram post.

Advertisement

“F**k dude!! Glad you are relatively ok!!” wrote Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez.

The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney also commented with a prayer emoji: “keeping you guys in my thoughts.”

We send our well wishes to Frank and Alexandria Sidoris and hope she has a speedy recovery. You can see Frank’s Instagram post below.

Advertisement