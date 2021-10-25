Harrison Ford Reunited with Lost Credit Card in Italy

What would you do if you found a credit card with a celebrity’s name on it? That was the question facing a German tourist who came across Harrison Ford’s lost credit card in Italy. Thankfully, as the Associated Press reports, the good Samaritan turned the card into the local police station in Mondello, a coastal town on the northern side of Sicily where the actor has been on location filming the upcoming fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series.

Eventually, police were able to track Ford down, and the Star Wars actor personally came into the station to pick up his credit card. While there, Ford even snapped a few pictures for local media, wearing what appeared to be a t-shirt and swim trunks, and grinning as he held up his card for the camera.

After being pushed back nearly a year, the latest Indiana Jones movie is set to hit theaters on June 23rd, 2023. That’s just two weeks before the screen icon rings in his 81st birthday, and a full 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered in May 2008. News of the updated premiere date came a few months after Ford injured his shoulder on set, effectively sidelining him from work and forcing the film’s production schedule to be rearranged.

While little is known about the plot that will have Indy stepping back into his boots for a fifth go-round, the as-yet-untitled film is set to star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the archaeologist’s female counterpart, with the likes of Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Shaunette Reneé Wilson rounding out the cast.