Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Harrison Ford Reunited with Lost Credit Card in Italy

In the midst of production on Indiana Jones 5

harrison ford lost credit card italy filming indiana jones 5
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 25, 2021 | 9:52am ET

    What would you do if you found a credit card with a celebrity’s name on it? That was the question facing a German tourist who came across Harrison Ford’s lost credit card in Italy. Thankfully, as the Associated Press reports, the good Samaritan turned the card into the local police station in Mondello, a coastal town on the northern side of Sicily where the actor has been on location filming the upcoming fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series.

    Eventually, police were able to track Ford down, and the Star Wars actor personally came into the station to pick up his credit card. While there, Ford even snapped a few pictures for local media, wearing what appeared to be a t-shirt and swim trunks, and grinning as he held up his card for the camera.

    After being pushed back nearly a year, the latest Indiana Jones movie is set to hit theaters on June 23rd, 2023. That’s just two weeks before the screen icon rings in his 81st birthday, and a full 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered in May 2008. News of the updated premiere date came a few months after Ford injured his shoulder on set, effectively sidelining him from work and forcing the film’s production schedule to be rearranged.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While little is known about the plot that will have Indy stepping back into his boots for a fifth go-round, the as-yet-untitled film is set to star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the archaeologist’s female counterpart, with the likes of Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Shaunette Reneé Wilson rounding out the cast.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

jonny greenwood west 25 years power of the dog soundtrack

Jonny Greenwood Shares "West" and "25 Years" from The Power of the Dog Soundtrack: Stream

October 25, 2021

brendan fraser batgirl hbo max firefly movie villain bad guy

Brendan Fraser Cast as Villain Firefly in Batgirl Movie

October 25, 2021

vin diesel paul walker daughter meadow wedding walk down the aisle

Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

October 24, 2021

ryan gosling cast as ken in greta gerwig's forthcoming barbie film

Ryan Gosling Cast as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Upcoming Barbie Film

October 23, 2021

 

camera crew walk out unsafe working conditions alec baldwin rust fatal shooting prop guncamera crew walk out unsafe working conditions alec baldwin rust fatal shooting prop gun

Hours Before Alec Baldwin Shooting, Crew Walked Off Set to Protest Safety Conditions

October 22, 2021

harry shum jr interview

Harry Shum Jr. on His New Psychological Thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion: "I Wanted to Be Involved as Much as Possible"

and October 22, 2021

Alec Baldwin shooting

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Prop Gun Accident That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

October 22, 2021

alec baldwin rust gun blank accident dead death shooting prop blank

Two Shot, One Dead After Prop Gun Accident on Set of Alec Baldwin Western Rust

October 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Harrison Ford Reunited with Lost Credit Card in Italy

Menu Shop Search Sale