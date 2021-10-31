Harry Styles Covers “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as Dorothy for Harryween: Watch

There’s no place like Harryween! On Saturday night, Harry Styles performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during his Halloween-themed show at Madison Square Garden, and even channeled Dorothy Gale while he was at it.

Serving pure Wizard of Oz fantasy, the superstar donned a blue gingham dress with a bow in his hair, bright red leggings, bobby socks and a pair of the iconic ruby slippers as he crooned, “Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high/ There’s a land that I heard of once in a lullaby/ Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue/ And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”

Naturally, Styles also ran through his catalog of solo hits during the show, including “Only Angel,” “Lights Up,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Kiwi.” And of course the concert wasn’t complete without a return to his boy band roots with “What Makes You Beautiful” on the setlist.

The former One Direction-er is currently in the midst of his “Love on Tour” jaunt across North America in support of his 2019 sophomore album Fine Line. There’s one more Harryween show at MSG tonight before he heads west for the month of November. (The pop star announced earlier this summer that masks and proof of vaccination would be required at all tour stops for both attendees and tour staff.)

Watch a fan-captured clip of Styles as Dorothy below, and grab tickets for upcoming “Love on Tour” shows via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this week, Jungkook of BTS dropped his own surprise for ARMY and Harries by unveiling his spot-on rendition of Styles’ Fine Line-era single “Falling” on the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

🎥| Harry covering Somewhere Over The Rainbow dressed as Dorothy tonight! 🌈 #Harryween Advertisement via adoreyoujenapic.twitter.com/hNOJJwduNl — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) October 31, 2021