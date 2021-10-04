Henry Rollins Announces “Good to See You” 2022 North American Tour

Henry Rollins has announced the massive “Good to See You” North American tour, which will see him bring a one-man show on the road for 43 entertaining stops.
In recent years, the punk legend and former Black Flag frontman has turned his energies to spoken word, acting, and storytelling. That will continue with the “Good to See You” tour. Via Loudwire, the set will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months,” according to a statement. “It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”
The trek kicks off on March 12th in Royal Oak, Michigan. It includes prolonged runs along the east coast and through the south, and while he’ll spend quite a bit of time in Canada, he has booked very few dates along America’s west coast. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available October 5th at 10:000 a.m. local time, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster.
Rollins has had an eventful pandemic, and will have plenty to talk about. Among other endeavors, he voiced Tri-Klops in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, hosted a four-hour radio show, The Cool Quarantine, and starred in a Converse commercial directed by Tyler, the Creator.
Henry Rollins 2022 Tour Dates:
03/12 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
03/20 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
03/21 — Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre
03/24 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
03/25 — Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
03/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
03/27 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
03/30 — Richmond, VA @ The National
03/31 — Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center
04/02 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
04/03 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
04/05 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Lillian S Wells Hall
04/06 — Clearwater FL @ Capitol Theater
04/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
04/08 — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/10 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre
04/11 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou
04/12 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
04/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/16 — Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
04/21 — Burnsville, MN @ Ames Center
04/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
04/24 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
04/27 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
05/07 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Stargazers Theater
05/08 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
05/09 — Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
05/11 — Boise, ID @ The Egyptian
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre
05/20 — Nanaimo, BC @ Port Theatre
05/24 — Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall
05/26 — Saskatoon, AB @ Broadway Theatre
05/27 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
05/31 — Ottowa, ON @ Algonquin Commons
06/01 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/04 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona