Henry Rollins Announces “Good to See You” 2022 North American Tour

Henry Rollins has announced the massive “Good to See You” North American tour, which will see him bring a one-man show on the road for 43 entertaining stops.

In recent years, the punk legend and former Black Flag frontman has turned his energies to spoken word, acting, and storytelling. That will continue with the “Good to See You” tour. Via Loudwire, the set will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months,” according to a statement. “It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”

The trek kicks off on March 12th in Royal Oak, Michigan. It includes prolonged runs along the east coast and through the south, and while he’ll spend quite a bit of time in Canada, he has booked very few dates along America’s west coast. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available October 5th at 10:000 a.m. local time, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster.

Rollins has had an eventful pandemic, and will have plenty to talk about. Among other endeavors, he voiced Tri-Klops in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, hosted a four-hour radio show, The Cool Quarantine, and starred in a Converse commercial directed by Tyler, the Creator.

Henry Rollins 2022 Tour Dates:

03/12 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/20 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

03/21 — Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre

03/24 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

03/25 — Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

03/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/27 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

03/30 — Richmond, VA @ The National

03/31 — Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center

04/02 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

04/03 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

04/05 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Lillian S Wells Hall

04/06 — Clearwater FL @ Capitol Theater

04/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

04/08 — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/10 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre

04/11 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou

04/12 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

04/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/16 — Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

04/21 — Burnsville, MN @ Ames Center

04/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

04/24 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

04/27 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

05/07 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Stargazers Theater

05/08 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

05/09 — Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon

05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

05/11 — Boise, ID @ The Egyptian

05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

05/20 — Nanaimo, BC @ Port Theatre

05/24 — Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall

05/26 — Saskatoon, AB @ Broadway Theatre

05/27 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

05/31 — Ottowa, ON @ Algonquin Commons

06/01 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/04 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

