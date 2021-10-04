Menu
Henry Rollins Announces “Good to See You” 2022 North American Tour

Rollins will perform a new one-man show

Henry Rollins, photo by Philip Cosores
October 4, 2021 | 6:13pm ET

    Henry Rollins has announced the massive “Good to See You” North American tour, which will see him bring a one-man show on the road for 43 entertaining stops.

    In recent years, the punk legend and former Black Flag frontman has turned his energies to spoken word, acting, and storytelling. That will continue with the “Good to See You” tour. Via Loudwire, the set will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months,” according to a statement. “It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”

    The trek kicks off on March 12th in Royal Oak, Michigan. It includes prolonged runs along the east coast and through the south, and while he’ll spend quite a bit of time in Canada, he has booked very few dates along America’s west coast. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available October 5th at 10:000 a.m. local time, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Rollins has had an eventful pandemic, and will have plenty to talk about. Among other endeavors, he voiced Tri-Klops in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, hosted a four-hour radio show, The Cool Quarantineand starred in a Converse commercial directed by Tyler, the Creator.

    Henry Rollins 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/12 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    03/20 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    03/21 — Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre
    03/24 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    03/25 — Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
    03/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    03/27 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    03/30 — Richmond, VA @ The National
    03/31 — Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center
    04/02 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
    04/03 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    04/05 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Lillian S Wells Hall
    04/06 — Clearwater FL @ Capitol Theater
    04/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
    04/08 — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
    04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    04/10 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre
    04/11 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou
    04/12 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    04/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
    04/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    04/16 — Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
    04/21 — Burnsville, MN @ Ames Center
    04/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    04/24 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    04/27 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    05/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
    05/07 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Stargazers Theater
    05/08 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    05/09 — Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon
    05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
    05/11 — Boise, ID @ The Egyptian
    05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    05/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre
    05/20 — Nanaimo, BC @ Port Theatre
    05/24 — Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall
    05/26 — Saskatoon, AB @ Broadway Theatre
    05/27 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
    05/31 — Ottowa, ON @ Algonquin Commons
    06/01 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
    06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    06/04 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

Consequence
