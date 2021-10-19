Menu
Hippo Campus Announce New Album LP3, Share Origins of “Boys”: Exclusive

The band's third studio album arrives in February 2022

hippo campus boys origins lp3 new album
Hippo Campus Origins, photo by Tonje Thilesen
October 19, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Our recurring new music feature Origins sees artists discussing the inspirations behind their latest track. Today, Hippo Campus dissect the existentialism of their new single, “Boys.”

    Hippo Campus have announced their third studio album, the aptly-titled LP3. Due out February 4th, 2022 via Grand Jury, the record is being previewed by the indie pop quintet today with the lead single “Boys.”

    Given that Hippo Campus formed as high schoolers in the Twin Cities, their early work was largely composed of whimsical lyrics, jangly riffs, and a sense of wide-eyed wonder. But now that the members are well into adulthood, their music has adjusted accordingly. LP3 is described as “a freshly-inked portrait excavating young adulthood and identity.”

    As such, “Boys” raises the question: What happens when you realize that life isn’t infinite? It maintains the same type of catchy hooks that have long defined Hippo Campus’ music, though the track’s sonic distortion indicates that a new era for the band has begun.

    “To me, ‘Boys’ is bottoming out, sort of reaching your lowest point mentally,” vocalist Jake Luppen says in a statement. “And because you’re there, you assess everything around you, and then become a better person… It’s like that feeling when you’re drunk and then you wake up hungover and you hate yourself.”

    Watch the Whistler Allen-directed “Boys” video and see Luppen’s Origins of the song below. Also ahead, check out the artwork and tracklist for LP3. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

