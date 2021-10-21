Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New 3,955-Piece Home Alone LEGO Set Will Help Make Your Family Disappear

With figurines of Kevin, his mother, their elderly neighbor Marley, and the Wet Bandits

home alone lego set christmas present kevin house
Image courtesy of Lego
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 21, 2021 | 11:01am ET

    A new project just dropped that will make you forget all about those jerks in your family: a gargantuan, 3,955-piece Home Alone LEGO set that comes stuffed with references to the classic 1990 film.

    The recreation of the red-brick Georgian mansion features walls that swing open to reveal a plethora of booby-trapped rooms. LEGO figurines of the Wet Bandits can surveil the property from the Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating Van, as elderly neighbor Marley shovels the sidewalks, and Kevin zip-lines out the window to his treehouse. Kevin also has space for screaming in agony after shaving his face, or watching an old movie while munching on pizza. And while those annoying siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles aren’t included, Kevin’s mom Kate is available for a touching family reunion when you’re done.

    At 3,955 pieces, the Home Alone set instantly takes its place among the more challenging LEGO options, along with the 2,989 piece Sydney Opera house, the 3,428-piece Eiffel Tower, and the 4,634 piece Ghostbusters Firehouse — though it’s still a much-easier build than the 7,541 piece Ultimate Collector’s Edition Millennium Falcon. The Home Alone set will retail for $249.99 beginning November 1st, and you can check out some pictures below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As you may have heard, a Home Alone reboot is coming to Disney+ on November 12th, which means this new LEGO set is only the second-most faithful recreation of Home Alone this year.

    home alone lego set christmas present kevin house

    home alone lego set christmas present kevin house

    Advertisement

    home alone lego set christmas present kevin house

    home alone lego set christmas present kevin house

    home alone lego set christmas present kevin house

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Wes Anderson Movies Ranked

Every Wes Anderson Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

October 21, 2021

wes anderson music

Wes Anderson's 10 Best Needle Drops

October 21, 2021

corey feldman nft auction stand by me ear prosthetic

Corey Feldman Auctioning Off Prosthetic Ear from Stand by Me as "Hybrid NFT"

October 21, 2021

netflix red notice trailer dwayne johnson gal gadot ryan reynolds

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds Team Up Against Gal Gadot in Trailer for Netflix's Red Notice: Watch

October 21, 2021

 

Will Smith book tour

Will Smith Announces Book Tour

October 21, 2021

kyle meredith with johnny marr james bond no time to die

Johnny Marr on Fever Dreams, James Bond, and The Smiths' Vault Releases

October 20, 2021

anya taylor-joy downtown last night in soho music video petula clark cover watch

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes "Downtown" in Eerie Last Night in Soho Music Video: Watch

October 20, 2021

leslie bricusse obituary broadway film songwriter dead at 90

R.I.P. Leslie Bricusse, Willy Wonka and "Goldfinger" Songwriter Dead at 90

October 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New 3,955-Piece Home Alone LEGO Set Will Help Make Your Family Disappear

Menu Shop Search Sale