New 3,955-Piece Home Alone LEGO Set Will Help Make Your Family Disappear

A new project just dropped that will make you forget all about those jerks in your family: a gargantuan, 3,955-piece Home Alone LEGO set that comes stuffed with references to the classic 1990 film.

The recreation of the red-brick Georgian mansion features walls that swing open to reveal a plethora of booby-trapped rooms. LEGO figurines of the Wet Bandits can surveil the property from the Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating Van, as elderly neighbor Marley shovels the sidewalks, and Kevin zip-lines out the window to his treehouse. Kevin also has space for screaming in agony after shaving his face, or watching an old movie while munching on pizza. And while those annoying siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles aren’t included, Kevin’s mom Kate is available for a touching family reunion when you’re done.

At 3,955 pieces, the Home Alone set instantly takes its place among the more challenging LEGO options, along with the 2,989 piece Sydney Opera house, the 3,428-piece Eiffel Tower, and the 4,634 piece Ghostbusters Firehouse — though it’s still a much-easier build than the 7,541 piece Ultimate Collector’s Edition Millennium Falcon. The Home Alone set will retail for $249.99 beginning November 1st, and you can check out some pictures below.

As you may have heard, a Home Alone reboot is coming to Disney+ on November 12th, which means this new LEGO set is only the second-most faithful recreation of Home Alone this year.

