House of the Dragon Teaser Trailer Promises “Gods, Kings, Fire, and Blood”: Watch

"Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did"

house of the dragon teaser trailer
House of the Dragon (HBO)
October 5, 2021 | 10:13am ET

    The first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon has arrived, and over a sparse 77 seconds it promises, “Gods, kings, fire, and blood.”

    Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire and Blood and set 200 years before Game of ThronesHouse of the Dragon explores the history of the Targaryens, whose dragons (and familial insanity) made them terrors on the Iron Throne. The world’s least comfortable chair gets a cameo in the new teaser, backlit so that it appears as less of a physical presence than a spiked shadow. The short clip also shows a bit of sword fighting, jousting, and staring pensively at the sea.

    As for characters, most of the attention is centered around people wearing shock-white wigs, especially  Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen, whose name, “Daemon,” is a perhaps unsubtle hint at what kind of ruler he’d be. “Dreams didn’t make us kings,” Smith intones in the teaser. “Dragons did.” Check out the trailer below.

    The ensemble also features Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake,” plus Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as as her father, the Hand of the King Otto Hightower. Via The Hollywood Reporter, new cast members were announced alongside the trailer, including Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon. House of the Dragon will come flying onto HBO Max in 2022.

