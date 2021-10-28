Hurray for the Riff Raff Announces New Album LIFE ON EARTH, Shares “RHODODENDRON”: Stream

Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra has announced her debut album on Nonesuch Records, LIFE ON EARTH, and shared its lead single “RHODODENDRON.” She’s also announced a supporting US tour.
Segarra took inspiration for the new LP — her eighth overall — from everything from The Clash and Beverly Copeland-Glenn to Bad Bunny.
Finding rebellion in plant life,” the singer-songwriter said of the lead single’s theme in a statement. “Being called by the natural world and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. A mind expansion. A psychedelic trip. A spiritual breakthrough. Learning to adapt and being open to the wisdom of your landscape. Being called to fix things in your own backyard, your own community.”
The track’s accompanying music video was directed by Lucia Honey and finds Hurray for the Riff Raff wearing a bodysuit designed to look like the inside of the human body while playing guitar on a plant-filled stage. Watch the visual below.
LIFE ON EARTH is due out on February 18th, and pre-orders are now ongoing.
To support the album, Hurray for the Riff Raff will head out on a spring headlining tour, kicking off the 20 dates with a performance at Terminal West in Atlanta on March 19th. From there, the artist will hit major cities including L.A., Seattle, Vancouver, Boston, Philadephia, and New York before wrapping things up April 20th at Nashville’s Basement East. Tickets go on sale Monday (November 1st) at 9 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
LIFE ON EARTH Artwork:
LIFE ON EARTH Tracklist:
01. WOLVES
02. PIERCED ARROWS
03. POINTED AT THE SUN
04. RHODODENDRON
05. JUPITER’S DANCE
06. LIFE ON EARTH
07. nightqueen
08. PRECIOUS CARGO
09. ROSEMARY TEARS
10. SAGA
11. KiN
Hurray for the Riff Raff 2022 Tour Dates:
03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/22 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
03/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
04/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
04/05 – Salt Lake City @ Urban Lounge
04/06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner
04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*
04/15 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere*
04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*
04/17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage*
04/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/20 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
* with Amelia Jackie