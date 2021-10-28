Hurray for the Riff Raff Announces New Album LIFE ON EARTH, Shares “RHODODENDRON”: Stream

Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra has announced her debut album on Nonesuch Records, LIFE ON EARTH, and shared its lead single “RHODODENDRON.” She’s also announced a supporting US tour.

Segarra took inspiration for the new LP — her eighth overall — from everything from The Clash and Beverly Copeland-Glenn to Bad Bunny.

Finding rebellion in plant life,” the singer-songwriter said of the lead single’s theme in a statement. “Being called by the natural world and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. A mind expansion. A psychedelic trip. A spiritual breakthrough. Learning to adapt and being open to the wisdom of your landscape. Being called to fix things in your own backyard, your own community.”

Related Video

The track’s accompanying music video was directed by Lucia Honey and finds Hurray for the Riff Raff wearing a bodysuit designed to look like the inside of the human body while playing guitar on a plant-filled stage. Watch the visual below.

LIFE ON EARTH is due out on February 18th, and pre-orders are now ongoing.

To support the album, Hurray for the Riff Raff will head out on a spring headlining tour, kicking off the 20 dates with a performance at Terminal West in Atlanta on March 19th. From there, the artist will hit major cities including L.A., Seattle, Vancouver, Boston, Philadephia, and New York before wrapping things up April 20th at Nashville’s Basement East. Tickets go on sale Monday (November 1st) at 9 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

LIFE ON EARTH Artwork:

LIFE ON EARTH Tracklist:

01. WOLVES

02. PIERCED ARROWS

03. POINTED AT THE SUN

04. RHODODENDRON

05. JUPITER’S DANCE

06. LIFE ON EARTH

07. nightqueen

08. PRECIOUS CARGO

09. ROSEMARY TEARS

10. SAGA

11. KiN

Hurray for the Riff Raff 2022 Tour Dates:

03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/22 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/05 – Salt Lake City @ Urban Lounge

04/06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

04/15 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere*

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

04/17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

04/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/20 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

* with Amelia Jackie