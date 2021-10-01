Menu
illuminati hotties Share Fantastic New Album Let Me Do One More: Stream

Consequence's September Artist of the Month reveals her third full-length

illuminati hotties release let me do one more stream
illuminati hotties, photo by Courtney Coles
October 1, 2021 | 1:53pm ET

    Consequence’s September Artist of the Month, illuminati hotties — a.k.a. the project of Los Angeles indie rocker Sarah Tudzin — has today shared its third studio album, Let Me Do One MoreIt arrives via Snack Shack Tracks, Tudzin’s own imprint on Hopeless Records.

    Let Me Do One More follows 2020’s FREE I.H.: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting Fora “mixtape” Tudzin released to buy herself out of her unscrupulous label contract. Seamlessly wavering between hot-blooded punk and mellower acoustic numbers, Let Me Do One More packs one hell of a punch, delivering biting remarks on capitalism, poignant expressions of love, and self-deprecating wit — sometimes all in the same song. Tudzin’s experience as a veteran producer, mixer, and engineer is evident throughout it all, feeling sharp and polished without ever losing her DIY charm.

    In both practice and subject matter, Let Me Do One More is a celebration in the art of starting over. Stream it on Apple Music or Spotify Below.

    Tudzin will take illuminati hotties on the road with a North American tour next year. You can grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Let Me Do One More Artwork:

    Let Me Do One More Tracklist:
    01. Pool Hopping
    02. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA
    03. Knead
    04. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism
    05. u v v p (feat. Buck Meek)
    06. Protector
    07. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth
    08. Kickflip
    09. Toasting (feat. Alex Menne)
    10. The Sway
    11. Cheap Shoes
    12. Growth

