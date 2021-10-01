illuminati hotties Share Fantastic New Album Let Me Do One More: Stream

Consequence’s September Artist of the Month, illuminati hotties — a.k.a. the project of Los Angeles indie rocker Sarah Tudzin — has today shared its third studio album, Let Me Do One More. It arrives via Snack Shack Tracks, Tudzin’s own imprint on Hopeless Records.
Let Me Do One More follows 2020’s FREE I.H.: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For, a “mixtape” Tudzin released to buy herself out of her unscrupulous label contract. Seamlessly wavering between hot-blooded punk and mellower acoustic numbers, Let Me Do One More packs one hell of a punch, delivering biting remarks on capitalism, poignant expressions of love, and self-deprecating wit — sometimes all in the same song. Tudzin’s experience as a veteran producer, mixer, and engineer is evident throughout it all, feeling sharp and polished without ever losing her DIY charm.
In both practice and subject matter, Let Me Do One More is a celebration in the art of starting over. Stream it on Apple Music or Spotify Below.
Tudzin will take illuminati hotties on the road with a North American tour next year. You can grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.
Let Me Do One More Artwork:
Let Me Do One More Tracklist:
01. Pool Hopping
02. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA
03. Knead
04. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism
05. u v v p (feat. Buck Meek)
06. Protector
07. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth
08. Kickflip
09. Toasting (feat. Alex Menne)
10. The Sway
11. Cheap Shoes
12. Growth