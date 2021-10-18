Menu
Indiana Jones 5 Delayed, Harrison Ford Will Be 80 for Release

The movie will now whip its way into theaters on June 30th, 2023

October 18, 2021 | 3:22pm ET

    Is that the crack of a whip or the sound of Harrison Ford’s knees? The great actor’s new film, Indiana Jones 5, has been delayed until June 30th, 2023, just two weeks shy of his 81st birthday. The fifth installment in the archeological adventure series was planned for July 29th, 2022, and so the wait adds almost a year to the production calendar.

    Ford will be joined in the film by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelson, and Antonio Banderas, while James Mangold is directing. It’s currently in production, and the process hasn’t been easy on Ford’s body. In June, the now-79-year-old injured his shoulder rehearsing for a fight scene and missed several weeks recovering.

    And while physical therapy sounds grueling, it probably pales in comparison to the press tour that Lucasfilm Ltd and Disney are planning for the blockbuster rollout. Physically, Ford will probably be up to the task. But the notoriously no-fucks-given thespian already sounded ambivalent about coming back for another round, and we can only imagine his dismay at learning he’s stuck with Indy through 2023.

    This is part of a broader shakeup to the Disney release calendar. The House of Mouse has pushed back every one of its 2022 releases, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and including Thor: Love and ThunderBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more.

