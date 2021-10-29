Menu
Ingrid Michaelson Shares Origins of “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year” Featuring Zooey Deschanel: Exclusive

Michaelson's deluxe Christmas album will arrive November 5th

Artwork by Ben Kaye
Mary Siroky
October 29, 2021 | 10:01am ET

    Our recurring new music feature Origins sees artists discussing the inspirations behind their latest track. Today, Ingrid Michaelson rings in some holiday cheer with a breakdown of her new collaboration with Zooey Deschanel.

    Noted fan of the holiday season Ingrid Michaelson has shared a bright duet with Zooey Deschanel titled “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.” The track is accompanied by a truly adorable stop motion music video featuring a bundled-up rabbit spreading holiday joy.

    The new song arrives ahead of Michaelson’s upcoming album Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition, which will be released November 5th. Tickets are also on sale now for Ingrid Michaelson’s 15th annual holiday hop performance at New York City’s Webster Hall on December 5th.

    Get an exclusive first look at the music video created by Andrea Love and author/illustrator Phoebe Wahl, and check out Michaelson’s inspirations behind the song and visual, below.

