J Balvin Unveils “Ten Cuidado” Video for Pokémon 25: The Album: Watch

J Balvin has released the Pokémon-filled music video for his new single “Ten Cuidado (Pokémon 25 Version).” Watch it below.

In the clip, the reggaeton star transforms into a real-life Pokémon trainer after finding a Pokéball on his doorstep. Heading out into the wild of New York City, he meets up with some of his favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Hitmontop, Totodile, Loudred, and Charizard.

“I always wanted to be Ash Ketchum and through this collaboration with Pokémon I’ve been able to live out a childhood dream,” a giddy J Balvin said in a statement about the track. “That love for Pokémon inspired ‘Ten Cuidado,’ my contribution to P25 Music, as well as the video in which I get to be a Pokémon trainer in New York City. I can’t wait to share my fandom for Pokémon with my fans around the world with this song and still can’t believe I get to be part of this project.”

The video arrives the same day as Pokémon 25: The Album, courtesy of a partnership between The Pokémon Company and Universal Music Group. Celebrating 25 years of the ultra-popular Japanese media franchise, the LP also features contributions from Katy Perry (“Electric”), Mabel (“Take It Home”), Vince Staples (“Got ‘Em”), Post Malone (“Only Wanna Be With You”), and more.

Watch J Balvin catch ’em all in the video for “Ten Cuidado” and stream the full compilation album below.

Pokémon 25: The Album Artwork:

Pokémon 25: The Album Tracklist:

01. Electric (Pokémon 25 Version) – Katy Perry

02. Phases – Jax Jones and Sinead Harnett

03. Take It Home – Mabel

04. Believing – Lil Yachty

05. Ten Cuidado (Pokémon 25 Version) – J Balvin

06. Wonderful – Cyn

07. Got ‘Em – Vince Staples

08. Game Girl – Louane

09. Art Show – Tierra Whack

10. Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version) – Post Malone

11. Reconnect – Yaffle (feat. Daichi Yamamoto and AAAMYYY)

12. Take It Home (ZHU Remix) – Mabel (feat. ZHU)

13. Wonderful (ZHU Remix) – Cyn (feat. ZHU)

14. Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix) – Vince Staples (feat. ZHU)