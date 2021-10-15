Menu
J Balvin Unveils “Ten Cuidado” Video for Pokémon 25: The Album: Watch

Featuring Pikachu, Totodile, Hitmontop, Charizard, and more!

October 15, 2021 | 5:33pm ET

    J Balvin has released the Pokémon-filled music video for his new single “Ten Cuidado (Pokémon 25 Version).” Watch it below.

    In the clip, the reggaeton star transforms into a real-life Pokémon trainer after finding a Pokéball on his doorstep. Heading out into the wild of New York City, he meets up with some of his favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Hitmontop, Totodile, Loudred, and Charizard.

    “I always wanted to be Ash Ketchum and through this collaboration with Pokémon I’ve been able to live out a childhood dream,” a giddy J Balvin said in a statement about the track. “That love for Pokémon inspired ‘Ten Cuidado,’ my contribution to P25 Music, as well as the video in which I get to be a Pokémon trainer in New York City. I can’t wait to share my fandom for Pokémon with my fans around the world with this song and still can’t believe I get to be part of this project.”

    The video arrives the same day as Pokémon 25: The Album, courtesy of a partnership between The Pokémon Company and Universal Music Group. Celebrating 25 years of the ultra-popular Japanese media franchise, the LP also features contributions from Katy Perry (“Electric”), Mabel (“Take It Home”), Vince Staples (“Got ‘Em”), Post Malone (“Only Wanna Be With You”), and more.

    Watch J Balvin catch ’em all in the video for “Ten Cuidado” and stream the full compilation album below.

    Pokémon 25: The Album Artwork:

    pokemon 25 the album cover art

    Pokémon 25: The Album Tracklist:
    01. Electric (Pokémon 25 Version) – Katy Perry
    02. Phases – Jax Jones and Sinead Harnett
    03. Take It Home –  Mabel
    04. Believing –  Lil Yachty
    05. Ten Cuidado (Pokémon 25 Version) –  J Balvin
    06. Wonderful –  Cyn
    07. Got ‘Em –  Vince Staples
    08. Game Girl – Louane
    09. Art Show – Tierra Whack
    10. Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version) –  Post Malone
    11. Reconnect –  Yaffle (feat. Daichi Yamamoto and AAAMYYY)
    12. Take It Home (ZHU Remix) – Mabel (feat. ZHU)
    13. Wonderful (ZHU Remix) –  Cyn (feat. ZHU)
    14. Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix) –  Vince Staples (feat. ZHU)

