The voice cast of the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie was recently announced, with Chris Pratt as Mario and Jack Black as his arch nemesis, Bowser. As Black tells Consequence, he’s gearing up to “barbecue” Pratt’s Mario and eat him “whole.”

In addition to Pratt and Black, the Super Mario Bros. cast will also feature the voices of Charlie Day (Luigi,) Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike). The film is set to hit theaters on December 21st, 2022.

Consequence recently chatted with Jack Black and Kyle Gass via video Zoom to discuss all things Tenacious D, but it just so happened we caught Black right as the cast announcement was made.

Turns out that Black has a long love affair with the Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong video games. “Am I a Mario Bros. fan? Dude, I go way back,” the actor told us in the video clip below. “I go Donkey Kong! I was there when Nintendo was in short pants!”

He added, “The main thing is: Hey Pratt-Pratt, I’m coming for you. Yeah, Bowser’s gonna eat you whole. I’mma barbecue you and eat you. Barbecue chicken [slurp]!”

Chris Meledandri’s Illumination is co-producing the Super Mario Bros. film with Nintendo mastermind and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) are co-directing, with a script by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part).

In case you missed it, Black and Gass also spoke with us about the origins of Tenacious D, their friendship with Dave Grohl, and the real story behind the “greatest song in the world.” The duo have a new “Super Party Power Pack” available for pre-order in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

Check out Jack Black talking with Heavy Consequence about his Super Mario Bros. role in the video below.

