James Blake on Falsettos, Comparisons, and His Knack for Musical Left Turns

The English singer-songwriter breaks down Friends That Break Your Heart

kyle meredith with James Blake, photo by Josh Stadlen comparisons
Kyle Meredith with James Blake, photo by Josh Stadlen
Consequence Staff
October 22, 2021 | 4:02pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    James Blake joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his latest album, Friends That Break Your Heart.

    The English singer-songwriter tells us about the process of deciding what this album should be, comparisons with and being jealous of other artists, and covering Joy Division on the preceding covers EP.

    Blake also talks about his knack for left turns in his songs, using less of his famous falsetto, and having SZA and JID guest on this newest set.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With above or watching the whole interview via the YouTube player below.

kyle meredith with johnny marr james bond no time to die

Johnny Marr on Fever Dreams, James Bond, and The Smiths' Vault Releases

October 20, 2021

jose gonzalez local valley interview kyle meredith with podcast

José González on Effective Altruism, Doomsday Dudes, and New Album Local Valley

October 18, 2021

kyle meredith with tom morello the atlas underground fire solo album rage against the machine highway to hell

Tom Morello on Solo LP The Atlas Underground Fire: "This Is a Record About Survival"

October 15, 2021

kyle meredith with jordan mcgraw jonas brothers

Jordan McGraw on Writing with The Jonas Brothers and His New Song About Matthew McConaghey

October 13, 2021

 

pod Satellite 20th anniversary kyle meredith with podcast

P.O.D. on 20 years of Satellite, "Alive"'s Success, and HR from Bad Brains' Pet Parakeets

October 11, 2021

third eye blind kyle meredith with podcast interview Stephan Jenkins

Third Eye Blind on Being Inspired by Adrianne Lenker, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, and The Cure

October 8, 2021

kyle meredith with ksi photo by sam neill lil wayne

KSI on Lil Wayne Collab and Silencing Critics: "I Feel Like My World Is a Simulation"

October 6, 2021

chvrches kyle meredith with 2021 john carpenter robert smith screen violence

CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry on Lost Boys, John Carpenter, and The Cure's Robert Smith

October 4, 2021

