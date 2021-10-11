Menu
James Blake Reunites with slowthai for “Funeral” Remix: Stream

Just days after Blake shared the original track on Friends That Break Your Heart

James Blake (photo by Christopher Parsons) and slowthai (photo by Crowns & Owls)
October 11, 2021 | 6:22pm ET

    James Blake has recruited slowthai for a remix of “Funeral,” a track from Blake’s newly released fifth studio album, Friends That Break Your Heart.

    In this new version, Blake’s second verse is substituted with a restrained feature from the UK rapper. “I never been one for horror movies,” slowthai spits. “I fall asleep under your tongue, I hope you choose me/ The shadow silhouetting the sun, I’m glued to your feet/ I live in the shadows of, mmm, under the loose leaves.” Otherwise, the remix remains largely unchanged from the original.

    To accompany the reworked track, Blake shared a black-and-white music video capturing the somber tone of “Funeral.” Watch the full clip below ahead of the duo’s debut performance of the song on the episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airing on Monday (October 11th).

    In her review of Friends That Break Your Heart, contributing editor Mary Siroky described the album as “tapping into the ways” that love and friendship “can be tangled together, for better or for worse.” Other featured artists on the album include SZA, JID, Monica Martin, and SwaVay.

    This isn’t the first time slowthai and Blake have worked together. In September 2020, Blake hopped on slowthai’s “feel away” alongside Mount Kimbie. The track served as a preview of slowthai’s excellent solo album TYRON, which dropped this past February. Since the project’s release, the rapper has teamed with artists like Shygirl (“BDE”), Kevin Abstract (“SLUGGER”), and IDLES (“Model Village”).

