Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast Covers Weezer on Surprise Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

The EP also features live versions of Jubilee songs recorded with the Quartet 121 string section

Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 28, 2021 | 9:13am ET

    Japanese Breakfast has released a surprise EP, Live at Electric Lady. Stream it below.

    Recorded as part of Spotify’s ongoing series at New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios, the eight-track project includes live versions of singles “Be Sweet” and “Savage Good Boy” off Michelle Zauner’s latest LP, Jubilee, with accompaniment by the Quartet 121 string section.

    “Recording at Electric Lady was truly the perfect experience,” Zauner said in a statement about crafting the EP. “The longer I’ve worked as a recording artist, the more I’ve realized it’s the simple, stripped down songs that are the hardest to get right. Having the opportunity to revisit the core catalog of my songwriting in a room with so much history, surrounded by engineers and gear of the highest caliber, it was just a dream come true.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Live at Electric Lady also features Japanese Breakfast’s take on Weezer’s seminal 1995 single “Say It Ain’t So,” which the veteran rockers originally recorded at the studio for their ’94 debut LP Weezer (Blue Album). Elsewhere, Zauner played “Ballad 0” by her side-project BUMPER and “Lindsey” by her former band Little Big League.

    Stream Live at Electric Lady on Spotify below, and see Japanese Breakfast live and in person for yourself on her ongoing world tour. Tickets for the US leg, which runs through the middle of November, are available here.

    Last month, Japanese Breakfast dropped a live version of “Better the Mask” (which Zauner called her “favorite song [she’s] ever written), and also released the official soundtrack to the open world video game Sable featuring new song “Glider.”

    Advertisement

    Live at Electric Lady Artwork:

    japanese breakfast live at electric lady studios ep spotify stream artwork

    Live at Electric Lady Tracklist:
    01. Tactics
    02. Lindsey
    03. Ballad 0
    04. Boyish
    05. Be Sweet
    06. Kokomo, IN
    07. Savage Good Boy
    08. Say It Ain’t So

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Spoon 2022

Spoon Announce New Album Lucifer on the Sofa, Share "The Hardest Cut": Stream

October 28, 2021

beach bunny oxygen new single stream

Beach Bunny Unveil New Single "Oxygen": Stream

October 27, 2021

snail mail madonna new single music video stream valentine

Snail Mail Drops New Single "Madonna": Stream

October 27, 2021

anais mitchell new solo album self-titled bright star lead single stream tour dates

Anaïs Mitchell Announces First Solo Album in a Decade, Shares "Bright Star": Stream

October 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Japanese Breakfast Covers Weezer on Surprise Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale