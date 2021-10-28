Japanese Breakfast Covers Weezer on Surprise Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Japanese Breakfast has released a surprise EP, Live at Electric Lady. Stream it below.

Recorded as part of Spotify’s ongoing series at New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios, the eight-track project includes live versions of singles “Be Sweet” and “Savage Good Boy” off Michelle Zauner’s latest LP, Jubilee, with accompaniment by the Quartet 121 string section.

“Recording at Electric Lady was truly the perfect experience,” Zauner said in a statement about crafting the EP. “The longer I’ve worked as a recording artist, the more I’ve realized it’s the simple, stripped down songs that are the hardest to get right. Having the opportunity to revisit the core catalog of my songwriting in a room with so much history, surrounded by engineers and gear of the highest caliber, it was just a dream come true.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Live at Electric Lady also features Japanese Breakfast’s take on Weezer’s seminal 1995 single “Say It Ain’t So,” which the veteran rockers originally recorded at the studio for their ’94 debut LP Weezer (Blue Album). Elsewhere, Zauner played “Ballad 0” by her side-project BUMPER and “Lindsey” by her former band Little Big League.

Stream Live at Electric Lady on Spotify below, and see Japanese Breakfast live and in person for yourself on her ongoing world tour. Tickets for the US leg, which runs through the middle of November, are available here.

Last month, Japanese Breakfast dropped a live version of “Better the Mask” (which Zauner called her “favorite song [she’s] ever written), and also released the official soundtrack to the open world video game Sable featuring new song “Glider.”

Advertisement

Live at Electric Lady Artwork:

Live at Electric Lady Tracklist:

01. Tactics

02. Lindsey

03. Ballad 0

04. Boyish

05. Be Sweet

06. Kokomo, IN

07. Savage Good Boy

08. Say It Ain’t So

Advertisement