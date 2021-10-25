Menu
Jarvis Cocker Unveils The French Dispatch Companion Album: Stream

The Pulp frontman portrays French pop singer Tip-Top on the French-language LP

jarvis cocker chansons d'ennui tip-top new album the french dispatch companion stream
Jarvis Cocker, photo by Mariel Argüello
October 25, 2021 | 9:55am ET

    Jarvis Cocker has released his new album dedicated to French pop music, CHANSON d’ENNUI TIP-TOP. Stream it below.

    The French-language LP serves as a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch, in which the Pulp cornerstone portrays French pop singer Tip-Top. (He also contributes his take on Christophe’s 1965 “Aline” to the movie’s Alexandre Desplat-helmed soundtrack.)

    Over the course of a dozen songs — including “Aline” — Cocker shows off his French skills, crooning in the language of love on twee covers like Dalida’s “Dans Ma Chambre,” Jacque Dutronc’s “Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous,” and Françoise Hardy’s “Mon Ami La Rose.”

    “Having grown up with a deep love of French pop this was a dream come true for me,” Cocker said in a statement. “I get to sing songs made famous by artists such as Gainsbourg, Brigitte Fontaine, Françoise Hardy, Jacques Dutronc — plus duet on ‘Paroles,Paroles’ with Laetitia Sadier. Après moi, la déluge.”

    The album’s release coincides with The French Dispatch finally hitting theaters after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telling the story of an American newspaper in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé, the movie features a packed cast including Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Adrien Brody, and more.

    Stream Cocker’s CHANSON d’ENNUI TIP-TOP and check out the album’s artsy cover and full tracklist below.

    Nearly a year ago, Cocker joined forces with Feist and Chilly Gonzalez to cover Purple Mountains’ “Snow is Falling in Manhattan” for the latter’s 2020 holiday album a very chilly christmas.

    CHANSON d’ENNUI TIP-TOP Artwork:

    CHANSON d’ENNUI TIP-TOP Tracklist:
    01. Dans Ma Chambre (Dalida cover)
    02. Contact (Brigitte Bardot cover)
    03. La Tendresse (Marie LaFôret cover)
    04. Amour, Je Te Cherche (Nino Ferrer & Radiah cover)
    05. Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous (Jacques Dutronc cover)
    06. Il Pleut Sur La Gare (Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem cover)
    07. Paroles, Paroles (Dalida & Alain Delon cover)
    08. Requiem Pour Un Con (Serge Gainsbourg cover)
    09. Mon Ami La Rose (Françoise Hardy cover)
    10. Mao Mao (Claude Channes cover)
    11. Elle Et Moi (Max Berlin cover)
    12. Aline (Christophe cover)

