Jason Isbell is set to deliver his promised charity covers album in two weeks, and today the outspoken country singer has shared his take on “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Stream their version of the soul classic below, followed by the original.

Atlanta’s own Gladys Knight & The Pips scored a No. 1 hit with “Midnight Train” after releasing it in 1973. To put a soul-inflected country spin on the track, Isbell smartly recruited Nashville-based singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer to handle the vocals, with former Civil Wars member John Paul White also lending a hand. By sticking to his strengths and not trying to recreate the original, Isbell succeeded in putting together a cover that stands on its own.

Isbell fans can thank Georgia voters for the aptly titled Georgia Blue — last year, he pledged an album of covers dedicated to the Peach State if they helped elect Joe Biden president. Spanning 13 tracks, proceeds from the record will specifically benefit three non-profit organizations: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP.

Last month, Isbell and the 400 Unit shared their version of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8,” also featuring John Paul White. Pre-orders for Georgia Blue are ongoing ahead of its October 15th release date.

Isbell and the 400 Unit are currently out on tour in support of their latest album, Reunions. Tickets are available for purchase here, but don’t bother attending unless you’re vaccinated.

