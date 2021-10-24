Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Jay Black, Frontman of Jay and the Americans Dead at 82

Singer of top five hits including "Come a Little Bit Closer" and Cara Mia"

Jay Black of Jay and the Americans
Jay Black of Jay and the Americans, photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 23, 2021 | 11:18pm ET

    Jay Black, frontman of ’60s rock band Jay and the Americans, has died at the age of 82.

    According to Rolling Stone, Black passed away Friday, October 22nd, from complications of pneumonia. Black also suffered from dementia.

    Jay Black was born David Blatt in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park. After a short stint fronting the doo-wop group The Empires, he took over as lead singer of Jay and the Americans in 1962, replacing original singer John “Jay” Traynor. In joining Jay and the Americans, Blatt agreed to assume the professional moniker of Jay Black.

    Jay and the Americans saw a majority of their success with Jay Black singing lead. “Come a Little Bit Closer,” released in 1963, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. A second top 5 single followed in 1964 with “Cara Mia.” The band’s third and final top 10 single came in 1969 with “This Magic Moment.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With the exception of Jay Black, the group’s members split in 1973 to pursue solo projects. Black continued performing as Jay and the Americans with a rotating cast of musicians.

    In 2006, Jay Black filed for bankruptcy due to gambling debts, and sold the naming rights to Jay and the Americans to former bandmate Sandy Deanne. Deanne subsequently reunited with Howard Kane and Marty Sanders, and enlisted a new singer for a third incarnation of Jay and the Americans. In his later years, Jay Black performed under the moniker “Jay Black The Voice.”

    Advertisement

     

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Travis Tritt National Anthem

Travis Tritt Performs National Anthem At to Braves-Dodgers Game Days After Canceling Gigs Over Vax Mandates

October 23, 2021

Boosie Lil Nas X

Boosie Unleashes Disgusting Homophobic Rant on Lil Nas X

October 23, 2021

Coldplay cover Pearl Jam

Coldplay Cover Pearl Jam's "Nothingman" in Seattle: Watch

October 23, 2021

Matty Healy Makes Surprise Appearance at Phoebe Bridgers' Los Angeles Show: Watch

October 23, 2021

 

Lana Del Rey Performs "Arcadia" on Stephen Colbert: Watch

October 23, 2021

parquet courts new album sympathy for life stream

Parquet Courts Share New Album Sympathy for Life: Stream

October 22, 2021

kyle meredith with James Blake, photo by Josh Stadlen comparisons

James Blake on Falsettos, Comparisons, and His Knack for Musical Left Turns

October 22, 2021

maxo kream cripstian

Rap Song of the Week: Maxo Kream Details Immeasurable Loss on "CRIPSTIAN"

October 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Jay Black, Frontman of Jay and the Americans Dead at 82

Menu Shop Search Sale