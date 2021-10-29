JAY-Z Taps Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, BackRoad Gee for New Single “King Kong Riddim”: Stream

JAY-Z has shared “King Kong Riddim,” a new song from the soundtrack to The Harder They Fall featuring Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and English drill-grime star Backroad Gee.

Backroad Gee provides the framing and the hook, rapping, “Gorilla in the jungle, man, I don’t sing song/ Bang my chest like my name King Kong.” Jadakiss still sounds like he needs a lozenge, and Conway wraps his marble-mouthed flow around, “Them subliminals on Twitter don’t really rattle my cage/ Notice when I mention my release date, had ’em afraid/ Made legends get in they bag when they heard the way I spazz/ Shooters on the road, them n****s half of my age.”

As for JAY-Z, his verse hearkens back to the concrete jungles of his youth. He raps, “Jungle, I move a bundle, a hundo at my peak/ My cocaine records stand up next to Meech.” Stream “King Kong Riddim,” below.

The soundtrack to The Harder They Fall was produced and co-written by Jeymes Samuel, who wrote and directed the film. The OST also features “Guns Go Bang,” which features Kid Cudi and which we named our Song of the Week.

In recent years, JAY-Z has been kicking back and enjoying his neverending wealth. From showing off a never-before-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting from his personal collection in that controversial Tiffany & Co. commercial to whipping up a Reasonable Doubt-themed NFT that caused some legal riffs, nothing is off-limits anymore when it comes to the rapper’s wallet — including what just might be the world’s most expensive car.

This weekend, JAY-Z will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s joining the coveted 2021 class alongside Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and The Go-Go’s. The Harder They Fall arrives on Netflix November 3rd.

