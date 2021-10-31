Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle Induct JAY-Z Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

JAY-Z joined the likes of The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, N.W.A., and Public Enemy by becoming the latest hip-hop icon to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Not surprisingly, HOV received a star-studded introduction led by former president Barack Obama. “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” said President Obama. “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

Following Obama’s remarks, a who’s who of A-list stars — including JAY-Z’s wife Beyoncé, Rihanna, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Queen Latifah, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diddy, and Jamie Foxx — each took a turn reciting some of JAY’s most memorable lyrics in a pre-recorded video montage. The tribute concluded with JAY-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, quoting the lyrics to “Ride or Die.”

Dave Chappelle had the honor of introducing the man of the hour. “It is an incredible honor to induct this next man into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the legendary comedian proclaimed. “But I need everybody in rock ‘n’ roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. For ever and ever, and a day.”

In his acceptance speech, JAY-Z gave shout outs to both his mother, Gloria Carter, and Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, Dame Dash. “Shout out to Dame… I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that,” JAY-Z said.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. A pre-recorded telecast will air in November on HBO and HBO Max.

A committee of 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, determined this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. In order to be eligible, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago.

Former President Barack Obama helped induct Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this evening pic.twitter.com/zJXEAQ7vNg — Consequence (@consequence) October 31, 2021

JAY–Z's induction video features: Barack Obama, Pharrell, Beyonce, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Common, LeBron James, Chris Rock, H.E.R., Jamie Foxx, Rihanna, Diddy, Blue and more Advertisement #RockHall2021 pic.twitter.com/QuekSUQDvl — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) October 31, 2021

