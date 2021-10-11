Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jeff Tweedy Shares “C’mon America” and “UR-60 Unsent” for Sub Pop Singles Club: Stream

Plus, hear a new B-side from UK band TV Priest titled "All Thing"

jeff tweedy c'mon america ur 60 unsent sub pop singles club stream
Jeff Tweedy, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 11, 2021 | 11:25am ET

    Jeff Tweedy has shared a pair of solo tracks for Sub Pop Singles Club. “C’mon America” and “UR-60 Unsent” make up the latest 7-inch released from the subscription-only series.

    “C’mon America,” the A-side, is described in a press release as from an “unreleased group of songs with mostly sci-fi lyrics,” while “UR-60 Unsent,” the B-side, is billed as “a pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.”

    On the twangy and sarcastic “C’mon America,” Tweedy asks, “what you gonna do now that the world is turned against you”? In contrast, “UR-60 Unsent” is a melancholy ballad full of heartsick lyrics about rejection. Stream both tracks below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Also included in today’s drop is TV Priest’s “All Thing,” the UK post-punk band’s B-side to “Lifesize,” which was released last month. The brooding track features lyrics about finding a sense of belonging. Stream it below.

    In a statement, singer Charlie Drinkwater described the track as “a subversion of the Anglo Saxon word for parliament or meeting (Althing or Thing). It asks questions about the power of groupthink and ideas of nationhood that have become static, non-inclusive and singular.”

    Jeff Tweedy Japanese Breakfast cover Kokomo IN song stream video watch Wilco Instagram live Jeff Tweedy (photo by Ben Kaye) and Japanese Breakfast (photo by Nick Langlois)
     Editor's Pick
    Jeff Tweedy Covers Japanese Breakfast’s “Kokomo, IN” on The Tweedy Show: Watch

    Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 6 also includes 7-inch singles by artists like John Waters, Washed Out, and Hand Habits. Subscribe to the series here.

    Advertisement

    In August, Tweedy contributed to The Awesome Album, the debut album of Park and Recreations slacker rock outfit Mouse Rat. More recently, the Wilco frontman covered the Ted Lasso theme song for Episode 9 of the recently completed second season of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series. Earlier this year, he contributed a cover to May the Circle Remain Unbroken, a tribute to late psych rocker Roky Erickson.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

tank and the bangas big freedia big single music video watch stream

Tank and the Bangas Tap Big Freedia for New Single "Big": Stream

October 9, 2021

barcade atmosphere aesop rock mf doom stream word music video video game

Atmosphere Invite MF DOOM and Aesop Rock to the "Barcade" on New Song: Stream

October 8, 2021

dwayne johnson tech n9ne face off stream rapping rock rap

Rapping Rock: Dwayne Johnson Spits Bars on New Tech N9ne Song "Face Off": Stream

October 8, 2021

Nandi Bushell and Roman Morello climate song

Nandi Bushell and Tom Morello's Son Roman Team Up for Climate-Action Song "The Children Will Rise Up": Stream

October 8, 2021

 

mick jenkins contact new single album elephant in the room stream

Mick Jenkins Announces New Album Elephant in the Room, Shares "Contacts": Stream

October 8, 2021

conway the machine piano love new single shady records stream

Conway the Machine Shares New Single "Piano Love": Stream

October 8, 2021

Angel Haze Shares New Single "The Altar": Stream

October 8, 2021

Upsahl Lady Jesus

UPSAHL Breaks Down Her Debut Album Lady Jesus Track by Track: Exclusive

October 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeff Tweedy Shares "C'mon America" and "UR-60 Unsent" for Sub Pop Singles Club: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale