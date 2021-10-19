Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album, Covers Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz”: Stream

Jeff Tweedy has announced a deluxe edition of his 2020 album Love Is the King, featuring a new collection of live versions of its songs titled Live Is the King. Due out December 10th via dBpm Records, it comes with a new cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz,” which is out today.

Live is the King sees the Wilco frontman accompanied by a band consisting of his sons Sammy and Spencer Tweedy, as well as Liam Kazar, James Elkington, and Ohmme’s Sima Cunningham. The live versions were recorded at Wilco’s Chicago studio the Loft, as well as the Chicago venues Constellation and The Hideout.

You can pre-order Love Is the King/Live Is the King now. Watch Jeff Tweedy and the aforementioned band’s performance of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz” below, followed by the deluxe edition artwork and tracklist.

In late December and early January, Tweedy will hit the road for a run of winter shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For the majority of the dates, he will be accompanied by the full band and Macie Stewart. Find the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time this Friday, October 22nd at Ticketmaster.

Last week, Tweedy released a pair of solo tracks for Sub Pop Singles Club titled “C’mon America” and “UR-60 Unsent.” The songs came on the heels of his contribution to The Awesome Album, the debut album of Park and Recreations slacker rock outfit Mouse Rat, and a cover of the Ted Lasso theme song.