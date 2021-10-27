Joe Exotic Is Willing to “Make a Deal with the Devil” in Trailer for Netflix’s Tiger King 2: Watch

Like the big cats that made him famous, Joe Exotic is spending his days behind bars. But he’s scheming to get out, even as his former colleagues are raking in money, and the Netflix documentarians have unearthed new secrets in the trailer for Tiger King 2.

The first season of Tiger King debuted in March of 2020, just as the initial wave of COVID-19 was making us all feel like captive animals. The twisted tale seized the national attention, with its bizarre story of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park, Joe Exotic’s feud with Carole Baskin, the strange disappearance of her husband Don Lewis, and a shocking murder-for-hire plot.

In 2019, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for 17 federal charges of animal abuse, as well as two counts of attempted murder-for-hire. But as he says through a jailhouse telephone in the new trailer, “There’s an innocent man in prison.” Tiger King 2 returns several of the big personalities in the first series, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson, and it promises a deeper dive into the disappearance of Don Lewis.

As for the Tiger King himself, he’s plotting to retake his throne. “If I have to make a deal with the devil,” Joe Exotic says, “I will make a deal with the devil.”

Tiger King 2 premieres on Netflix on November 17th. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

Last year, Exotic campaigned for a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, but despite hiring a limo to pick him up from prison, the pardon never arrived. In response, Exotic said, “I was too innocent and too gay.”

