Horse Dewormer Enthusiast Joe Rogan Thinks President Biden Faked Booster Shot

"The last thing they would do is give it to him live on television. What if he dies?"

October 1, 2021 | 1:29pm ET

    Joe Rogan once called himself a “fucking idiot,” and he keeps giving us more reasons to believe him. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster speculated that when President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot earlier this week, the public injection had been faked.

    “I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television,” Rogan said. “What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like, gets it and faints? Because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason.”

    To be clear, there is little evidence that the vaccines have directly caused deaths, and since Biden had already received two previous inoculations, he had a pretty good idea of how he was likely to respond. But Rogan hasn’t exactly been rational about the novel coronavirus. After all, this is the man who told young people not to get vaccinated, subsequently caught COVID-19, and then treated himself off-label with the anti-parasitic and livestock dewormer Ivermectin. Both the FDA and CDC have warned people with COVID-19 not to take Ivermectin, with the FDA cautioning that large doses of the drug can be dangerous and cause serious harm.

    Rather than believing Biden could have safely taken the booster shot, Rogan instead thinks it’s all a conspiracy. He asked his podcast guest Mike Baker, “Do you think that was a real booster?”

    “I hadn’t thought about it before,” Baker said. “But you know what, when I watched it on TV… all I could think of, was this was performance art. So the next stop of performance art would be like not giving him the booster but just giving him a shot.” He continued, “It would be not unheard of, let’s put it that way.”

    Meanwhile, Biden continues to tout the life-saving potential of the vaccines. After publicly receiving his booster, the President tweeted, “Today I got my COVID-19 booster shot—and just like my first and second dose, it was safe and easy. Get vaccinated. Together, can we save lives and beat this virus.” He hasn’t commented on Rogan, but famed music producer Steve Albini has, calling the podcaster “trash garbage.”

