John Cena’s Peacemaker Introduces Eagley in First Look at the Suicide Squad Spin-Off: Watch

John Cena’s Peacemaker may not care how many men, women, and children he needs to kill to get peace, but he won’t hurt a feather on an eagle. Certainly not his pet bird, Eagely, who’s introduced in the teaser clip from HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spin-off series.

In the first-look footage released today by WarnerMedia, Cena’s heroic supervillain meets up with his new team of handlers at an Italian restaurant. Steve Agee’s John Economos mocks him for showing up in full Peacemaker cosplay, noting that “a bright red shirt and white pants aren’t exactly conducive to lurking in the shadows.” When Peacemaker introduces his pet eagle as Eagely, Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt asks if his pet dog is named “Doggy.”

Maybe instead of Peacemaker, this show should be called Sh*ttaker, as the titular anti-hero sure is taking a lot of crap in this scene. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Related Video

With The Suicide Squad writer-directed James Gunn back writing the show’s full eight-episode first season and directing a majority of episodes, Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Nhut Le as Judomaster, and Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante.

The series picks up where The Suicide Squad left off — (spoiler) which saw John Cena’s nearly-dead Peacemaker laid out on a hospital bed. Economos and Harcourt arrive to pick him up after Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) saddles them with the notorious douche of a “hero.” Why? “Just to save the fucking world, that’s all,” says Harcourt.

Advertisement