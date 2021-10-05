Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Cena’s Peacemaker Introduces Eagley in First Look at the Suicide Squad Spin-Off: Watch

James Gunn's HBO Max series arrives in January 2022

john cena peacemaker clip hbo max eagle first look
Peacemaker (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 5, 2021 | 12:06pm ET

    John Cena’s Peacemaker may not care how many men, women, and children he needs to kill to get peace, but he won’t hurt a feather on an eagle. Certainly not his pet bird, Eagely, who’s introduced in the teaser clip from HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spin-off series.

    In the first-look footage released today by WarnerMedia, Cena’s heroic supervillain meets up with his new team of handlers at an Italian restaurant. Steve Agee’s John Economos mocks him for showing up in full Peacemaker cosplay, noting that “a bright red shirt and white pants aren’t exactly conducive to lurking in the shadows.” When Peacemaker introduces his pet eagle as Eagely, Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt asks if his pet dog is named “Doggy.”

    Maybe instead of Peacemaker, this show should be called Sh*ttaker, as the titular anti-hero sure is taking a lot of crap in this scene. Check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With The Suicide Squad writer-directed James Gunn back writing the show’s full eight-episode first season and directing a majority of episodes, Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Nhut Le as Judomaster, and Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante.

    The series picks up where The Suicide Squad left off — (spoiler) which saw John Cena’s nearly-dead Peacemaker laid out on a hospital bed. Economos and Harcourt arrive to pick him up after Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) saddles them with the notorious douche of a “hero.” Why? “Just to save the fucking world, that’s all,” says Harcourt.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Red Rocket trailer movie Sean Baker new film A24 cast Simon Rex video

A24 Shares Trailer for Sean Baker's New Film Red Rocket: Watch

October 5, 2021

Halloween Kills Review (Universal)

Halloween Kills... The Franchise, To Be Specific: Review

October 4, 2021

cmon cmon review

NYFF Review: Joaquin Phoenix Gets Avuncular for the Warm, Low-Key C’mon C’mon

October 4, 2021

netflix unveils tick tick boom trailer andrew garfield watch

Netflix Unveils New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick...BOOM!: Watch

October 4, 2021

 

Jerry Seinfeld Bee Movie

Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for Sexual Tension in Bee Movie

October 4, 2021

Lamb Review

A24's Lamb is Slow-Burn Folk Horror Like Ewe Have Never Seen: Review

October 1, 2021

quentin tarantino feet foot fetish women movies that's just good direction

Quentin Tarantino on Filming Women's Feet: "That's Just Good Direction"

October 1, 2021

The Power of the Dog Review

NYFF Review: Benedict Cumberbatch is a Macho, Petulant Cowboy in The Power of the Dog

October 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Cena's Peacemaker Introduces Eagley in First Look at the Suicide Squad Spin-Off: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale