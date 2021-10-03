Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Johnny Cash’s 1968 Cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” Released: Stream

Taken from the Man in Black's new live album

Bob Dylan Johnny Cash
Bob Dylan with Johnny Cash, photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 2, 2021 | 11:12pm ET

    Throughout his career, Johnny Cash was a noted fan of Bob Dylan, often incorporating a cover of one of the latter’s songs into his live performances. In anticipation for the Man in Black’s forthcoming live album, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968, his cover of Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” from that special evening is being released for the first time.

    “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” originally appeared on 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan as a spare acoustic number with just Dylan’s voice, guitar, and harmonica. Cash’s version beefs it up with a chugging rhythm section that gives the song an outlaw country flair — not to mention the stark differences between Dylan’s mellow tenor and Cash’s unmistakably booming baritone. Notably, the audio engineer at The Carousel Ballroom that evening was Owsley “Bear” Stanley, known for his work with The Grateful Dead and pioneering the “wall of sound”; as a result, this recording of “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” is clear and robust, and surely made Dylan proud.

    Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 is due out October 29th. Aside from streaming, it’ll also be available in double-CD and double-LP formats. The physical editions come with new essays by Cash’s son, John, as well as Stanley’s son Starfinder, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools. What’s more, it’ll also include new art by Susan Archie, and a reproduction of Steve Catron’s original Carousel Ballroom concert poster. Preorders are ongoing. Listen to Cash’s “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Next month, Dylan will embark on a US tour in support of his most recent album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy WaysIf you missed out on tickets, don’t fret — he’s teased more dates to come going into 2024.

Latest Stories

tyler childers covers john prine's yes i guess they gotta name a drink after you tribute album

Tyler Childers Covers John Prine's "Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You": Stream

October 2, 2021

Brandi Carlile In These Silent Days new album stream

Brandi Carlile Shares New Album In These Silent Days: Stream

October 1, 2021

katy b peace and offerings new ep open wound new song stream

Katy B Announces New EP Peace and Offerings, Shares "Open Wound": Stream

October 1, 2021

the alchemist mavi miracle baby music video listen stream

The Alchemist Unveils New Song "Miracle Baby" Featuring Mavi: Stream

October 1, 2021

 

david lee roth low rez sunset video

David Lee Roth Shares Music Video for New Song "Low-Rez Sunset": Stream

October 1, 2021

illuminati hotties release let me do one more stream

illuminati hotties Share Fantastic New Album Let Me Do One More: Stream

October 1, 2021

jason isbell midnight train to georgia gladys knight and the pips new cover stream

Jason Isbell Takes the "Midnight Train to Georgia" with Brittney Spencer and John Paul White: Stream

October 1, 2021

Ministry new album stream

Ministry Unleash New Album Moral Hygiene: Stream

October 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Johnny Cash's 1968 Cover of Bob Dylan's "Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right" Released: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale