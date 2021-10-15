Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jonny Greenwood Shares “Crucifix” from Spencer Soundtrack: Stream

The Kristen Stewart-starring film arrives November 5th

jonny greenwood crucifix new song soundtrack spencer princess diana score kristen stewart pablo larrain
Jonny Greenwood
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 15, 2021 | 10:24am ET

    Jonny Greenwood has shared the first preview of his new film soundtrack for Spencerwith a title, “Crucifix,”  that gives away his less-than-cheerful intentions.

    Spencer is directed by Pablo Larrain and stars Kristen Stewart as Diana: Princess of Wales and unhappily married wife. “Crucifix” positions her as a martyr on the cross, using a classical palette that lands somewhere between Beethoven and Philip Glass. This piece for string quartet and harpsichord features plenty of romantic agonies, but it’s done with a repetitive throb that suggests more modern musical tastes.

    The cello pulses underneath, and the long violin phrases are punctuated by harpsichord ripples, as Greenwood wields one of the oldest keyboard instruments like a 21st century synth. “Crucifix” was conducted by Hugh Brun, and you can check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Spencer sweeps into theaters November 5th. In her review, our own Mary Siroky called the film, “a fascinating journey into the life of one of history’s most beloved figures.” It’s Greenwood’s first soundtrack work since his 2018 scores for Phantom Thread and You Were Never Really Here.

    Elsewhere, the Radiohead guitarist recently formed the new band, The Smile, with old bandmate Thom Yorke as well as drummer Tom Skinner. Over the summer, producer Nigel Godrich said their album was done and “not a rock record,” before adding on Twitter that “it’s not finished and it is a rock record.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

nathaniel rateliff and the night sweats shares new song what if i stream

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share New Single "What If I": Stream

October 15, 2021

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Album Sticky: Stream

October 15, 2021

pinkpantheress to hell with it mixtape stream debut album listen

PinkPantheress Drops Debut Mixtape to hell with it: Stream

October 15, 2021

nita strauss david draiman dead inside video

Guitarist Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song "Dead Inside" Featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman: Stream

October 15, 2021

 

my morning jacket complex new song single listen stream self-titled album

My Morning Jacket Drop New Song "Complex": Stream

October 15, 2021

BLACKSTARKIDS puppies album stream track by track

BLACKSTARKIDS Break Down Their Debut Album Puppies Forever Track By Track: Exclusive

October 15, 2021

taking back sunday cover weezer my name is jonas

Taking Back Sunday Share Cover of Weezer's "My Name Is Jonas": Exclusive

October 15, 2021

David Bowie

David Bowie's Toy-Era Track "Karma Man" Receives First-Ever Commercial Release: Stream

October 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jonny Greenwood Shares "Crucifix" from Spencer Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale