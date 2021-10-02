Menu
Savatage Frontman Jon Oliva Arrested for Cocaine Possession and DUI

Oliva was involved in a single vehicle crash prior to his arrest

Jon Olvia mugshot
Jon Olvia mugshot (photo via Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)
October 2, 2021 | 1:13pm ET

    Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra frontman Jon Oliva was arrested this week and charged with driving under the influence and felony possession of cocaine.

    According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, police and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on US Highway 41 shortly before 1:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 30th, in Pasco County, Florida. Witnesses told police that Oliva’s pickup truck had swerved into the wrong lane before driving off the road and striking a tree. The force of the crash ripped off the truck’s passenger side door.

    Upon searching the vehicle, officers found empty vodka bottles and a clear bag of cocaine. A second bag of cocaine was found in a bag belonging to Oliva.

    Oliva was treated at the scene by paramedics, but after fainting he was taken to a nearby hospital. Speaking with officers, Oliva admitted to drinking a “couple of orange juice[s] and vodkas.” He also said the cocaine was given to him by a friend for his birthday, and that he “dabble[s] around with it.”

    He was subsequently booked and charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony, and a DUI, which is a misdemeanor. He was released after posting $13,500 bond.

