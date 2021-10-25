Menu
Jonny Greenwood Shares “West” and “25 Years” from The Power of the Dog Soundtrack: Stream

He composed the score for Jane Campion's forthcoming Western drama

jonny greenwood west 25 years power of the dog soundtrack
Jonny Greenwood, photo by Heather Kaplan
October 25, 2021 | 4:21pm ET

    As if being a founding member of Radiohead weren’t enough, Jonny Greenwood is one of the most sought-after film score composers in the biz. Today, he’s shared two cuts from his soundtrack to Jane Campion’s forthcoming Western drama, The Power of the Dog, which will accompany the film’s limited release in theaters on November 17th. They’re called “West” and “25 Years.”

    Those who remember Greenwood’s soundtrack work from 2018’s Phantom Thread score will recognize the Radiohead guitarist’s penchant for pared-down, string-heavy compositions here. The soundtrack for The Power of the Dog, however, expectedly features some more country-themed elements, such as a fiddle and banjo. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as an aggressive rancher named Phil Burbank, who must come to terms with his tumultuous relationship with his co-rancher brother (Jesse Plemons).

    “The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” Greenwood said in a statement. “It’s too easy to assume any cowboy story takes place in the 19th century. There is so much culture in Phil’s character. He’s well read and it isn’t hard to imagine his taste in music being — alongside his proficiency on the banjo — very sophisticated.”

    He added, “The pleasure in a character this complex and emotionally pent-up, is that it allows for complexity in some of the music, as well as simpler, sweeter things for his contrasting brother. Bouncing between these two characters, musically, generated a lot of ideas.”

    As you might suspect from anything with Greenwood’s name on it, both “West” and “25 Years” sound gorgeous. You can listen to them below, and if you can’t make it to the theater to see The Power of the Dog, it’ll also hit Netflix on December 1st.

