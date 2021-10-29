Jónsi to Release New Album Obsidian This Weekend

Jónsi is here to make your Halloweekend a little more special with a surprise album. The Sigur Rós member will release his third solo album, Obsidian, on Saturday (Oct. 30th) alongside his synonymous art installation at installation of the same name at New York City’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery.

Jónsi co-produced the record alongside Paul Corley and Nathan Salon, the former of which has worked with similarly left-field musicians like Yves Tumor, Oneohtrix Point Never. Obsidian, both the album and the gallery, were inspired by the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Jónsi’s native Iceland, which recently erupted after spending nearly 800 years dormant.

With the ten tracks of Obsidian, Jónsi aims to replicate the lush textures and boundless atmospheres of Iceland’s natural wonders. For him, music and visual art go hand-in-hand, and New Yorkers can see the visual work from now until December 17th. If you can’t make it to the viewing, listen to Obsidian beginning tomorrow via Apple Music and Spotify below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Outside of music, Jónsi and his Sigur Rós bandmates also recently launched an anti-anxiety CBD tincture line (how very timely). Last year, the band released their orchestral album Odin’s Raven Magic, while Jónsi also shared his previous solo album Shiver.

Obsidian Artwork:

Obsidian Tracklist:

01. Vikur

02. Ambrox

03. Kvika

04. Pyralone

05. Obsidian

06. Cypriol

07. Eyja

08. Öskufall

09. Vetiverol

10. Hedione