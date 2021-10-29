Menu
Jónsi to Release New Album Obsidian This Weekend

The Sigur Rós member's third solo album coincides with a new art installation in NYC

Jonsi, photo courtesy of the artist
October 29, 2021 | 10:04am ET

    Jónsi is here to make your Halloweekend a little more special with a surprise album. The Sigur Rós member will release his third solo album, Obsidian, on Saturday (Oct. 30th) alongside his synonymous art installation at installation of the same name at New York City’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery.

    Jónsi co-produced the record alongside Paul Corley and Nathan Salon, the former of which has worked with similarly left-field musicians like Yves Tumor, Oneohtrix Point Never. Obsidian, both the album and the gallery, were inspired by the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Jónsi’s native Iceland, which recently erupted after spending nearly 800 years dormant.

    With the ten tracks of Obsidian, Jónsi aims to replicate the lush textures and boundless atmospheres of Iceland’s natural wonders. For him, music and visual art go hand-in-hand, and New Yorkers can see the visual work from now until December 17th. If you can’t make it to the viewing, listen to Obsidian beginning tomorrow via Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Outside of music, Jónsi and his Sigur Rós bandmates also recently launched an anti-anxiety CBD tincture line (how very timely). Last year, the band released their orchestral album Odin’s Raven Magic, while Jónsi also shared his previous solo album Shiver.

    Obsidian Artwork:

    Obsidian Tracklist:
    01. Vikur
    02. Ambrox
    03. Kvika
    04. Pyralone
    05. Obsidian
    06. Cypriol
    07. Eyja
    08. Öskufall
    09. Vetiverol
    10. Hedione

