Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

José González on Effective Altruism, Doomsday Dudes, and New Album Local Valley

The Swedish singer-songwriter also talks about incorporating Western African music into his style

jose gonzalez local valley interview kyle meredith with podcast
Kyle Meredith with José González, photo by Hannele Fernström
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 18, 2021 | 3:08pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    José González catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Local Valley, his first album since 2015’s Vestiges & Claws.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Swedish singer-songwriter talks about effective altruism as a way to make the world a better place and how that concept fits in with his lyrics. He also discusses his frustrated with “doomsday dudes,” and how a line like, “We’re all in this together” is both a statement and a plea.

    González also touches on incorporating Western African music into his personal style and covering “Line of Fire” by his other band, Junip.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With above or watching the whole interview via the YouTube player below.

    Advertisement

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with tom morello the atlas underground fire solo album rage against the machine highway to hell

Tom Morello on Solo LP The Atlas Underground Fire: "This Is a Record About Survival"

October 15, 2021

kyle meredith with jordan mcgraw jonas brothers

Jordan McGraw on Writing with The Jonas Brothers and His New Song About Matthew McConaghey

October 13, 2021

pod Satellite 20th anniversary kyle meredith with podcast

P.O.D. on 20 years of Satellite, "Alive"'s Success, and HR from Bad Brains' Pet Parakeets

October 11, 2021

third eye blind kyle meredith with podcast interview Stephan Jenkins

Third Eye Blind on Being Inspired by Adrianne Lenker, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, and The Cure

October 8, 2021

 

kyle meredith with ksi photo by sam neill lil wayne

KSI on Lil Wayne Collab and Silencing Critics: "I Feel Like My World Is a Simulation"

October 6, 2021

chvrches kyle meredith with 2021 john carpenter robert smith screen violence

CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry on Lost Boys, John Carpenter, and The Cure's Robert Smith

October 4, 2021

kyle meredith roger taylor queen outsider pandemic vaccine covid-19 quarantine

Queen's Roger Taylor Reflects on New Solo Album Outsider, Mortality, and David Bowie

October 1, 2021

kyle meredith with billy idol interview photo credit Steven Sebring roadside ep lawnmower man 2 cyberpunk

Billy Idol on The Roadside EP and How Cyberpunk Was Intended for Lawnmower Man 2

September 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

José González on Effective Altruism, Doomsday Dudes, and New Album Local Valley

Menu Shop Search Sale