José González on Effective Altruism, Doomsday Dudes, and New Album Local Valley

José González catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Local Valley, his first album since 2015’s Vestiges & Claws.

The Swedish singer-songwriter talks about effective altruism as a way to make the world a better place and how that concept fits in with his lyrics. He also discusses his frustrated with “doomsday dudes,” and how a line like, “We’re all in this together” is both a statement and a plea.

González also touches on incorporating Western African music into his personal style and covering “Line of Fire” by his other band, Junip.

