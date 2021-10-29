Joywave Announce New Album Cleanse, Share “Cyn City 2000”: Stream

Joywave released their last album, Possession, on March 13th, 2020, and you know what happened next. Even with the world on pause, however, the Rochester rock trio were ready to get back to work: Today, they’ve announced that their fourth studio album, Cleanse, will arrive on February 11th, 2022. As a preview, Joywave have shared the single “Cyn City 2000,” and they’ve also announced a North American tour for next year.
Clease was written and recorded in frontman Daniel Armbruster’s home studio, which the band aptly nicknamed the “Joycave.” “With our dense touring schedule shelved, I was able to reflect on past travels and appreciate them in a new way,” Armbruster said in a press release. “But reminders of our fragile mortality were everywhere, punctuated by the ongoing pandemic and civil unrest. The music began to encompass all of this. It became the words, encouragement, and occasional cautions that I would want to share with you if this was the last time we spoke. And with all this time spent looking inward came the realization that there were still a few chips I was carrying on my shoulder that I needed to let go of.”
Not to be confused with the city-building simulation game of a similar name, “Cyn City 2000” perfectly summarizes those aforementioned themes that inspired Cleanse. “Comparing yourself to others is a recipe for disaster every time,” Armbruster adds of the song. “The pandemic allowed me to slow down and take in what we’ve been able to do over the last several years and left me feeling both grateful for the past and excited for the future.” Driven by a mid-tempo chug and jittery synth riff, “Cyn City 2000” is a much-needed pep talk to those feeling especially cynical these days: “Last idea I had got swallowed by a black hole /I could cure cancer but they’d give the prize to some asshole,” go the opening lines.
Tickets for Joywave’s 2022 tour go on sale November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time; you can get yours via Ticketmaster, and see the schedule below. Also below, listen to “Cyn City 2000,” and see the artwork and tracklist for Cleanse. Album pre-orders are ongoing.
Last year, Joywave talked to Consequence and Kyle Meredith about their previous album, Possession. Just last week, the band made headlines when drummer Paul Brenner received a package in the mail that contained live scorpions.
Cleanse Artwork:
Cleanse Tracklist:
01. Pray for the Reboot
02. Buy American
03. Every Window Is a Mirror
04. Cyn City 2000
05. After Coffee
06. We Are All We Need
07. Goodbye Tommy
08. The Inversion
09. Why Would You Want to Be Young Again?
10. Have You Ever Lit a Year On Fire?
Joywave 2022 Tour Dates:
02/26 — Harrisburg, VA @ Englewood
03/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/02 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
03/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
03/12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/18 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
03/19 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
03/21 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
03/22 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/24 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
03/25 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
03/26 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/27 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
03/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/30 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
04/01 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
04/05 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
04/08 — Rochester, NY @ Anthology