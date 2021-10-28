Jungkook Covers Harry Styles’ “Falling”: Stream

Jungkook just dropped a surprise for ARMY and Harries alike: a solo cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling.” Stream the track below.

Uploaded to the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel, the cover is a faithful recreation of the Fine Line standout, as the BTS member croons, “What am I now? What am I now?/ What if I’m someone I don’t want around?/ I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling/ What if I’m down? What if I’m out?/ What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?/ I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling.”

Jungkook’s take on the former One Direction-er’s 2019 single arrives on the heels of BTS’ own Permission to Dance on Stage virtual concert, which the K-pop idols livestreamed from Seoul earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Styles is busy regaling the country with his long-awaited Love on Tour show, which continues this weekend with back-to-back shows in New York City as the singer takes over Madison Square Garden for his Harryween Fancy Dress Party. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

In other BTS news, SUGA recently put his own spin on “My Universe,” the group’s collaborative single with Coldplay, with an official remix. Up next, when they’re not hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion or speaking before the General Assembly of the United Nations, the K-pop septet will hop the pond to America later this year for a series of shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, marking their first public performances since 2019. (The boy band’s planned Map of the Soul Tour was sadly scrapped back in August due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant.) You can book your seat through Ticketmaster.

