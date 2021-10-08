Diane Keaton Stars in Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Music Video: Watch

If you were a teenage girl between the years of 2009 to 2013, there’s a good chance you once fantasized about starring in a Justin Bieber music video. Today, in a move that no tween back then could’ve predicted, the latest actress to take on that coveted role is… Diane Keaton. The Something’s Gotta Give star has inexplicably teamed up with the Biebs for his new “Ghost” music video.

The “Ghost” clip, directed by Colin Tilley, finds Bieber at the funeral of his grandfather. Throughout the rest of the video, he spends time consoling his grieving grandmother, who is played by Keaton. Keaton’s character then joins Bieber in a night of debauchery, downing shots of liquor in an outfit that Annie Hall would definitely approve of (would she have been a Belieber?) before swiping around for eligible bachelors on a dating app called Slide. The video ends with Bieber surprising grandma Keaton by setting her up on a date with a pleasant-looking man who slightly resembles her widower. Watch it below.

“Ghost” appeared on Bieber’s most recent album, Justice. Legal kerfuffles aside, he’ll take his new songs on the road next year with his upcoming world tour, which begins in February. You can grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

