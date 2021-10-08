Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Diane Keaton Stars in Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Music Video: Watch

Keaton portrays the singer's grieving grandmother

diane keaton justin bieber ghost music video watch
Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 8, 2021 | 2:54pm ET

    If you were a teenage girl between the years of 2009 to 2013, there’s a good chance you once fantasized about starring in a Justin Bieber music video. Today, in a move that no tween back then could’ve predicted, the latest actress to take on that coveted role is… Diane Keaton. The Something’s Gotta Give star has inexplicably teamed up with the Biebs for his new “Ghost” music video.

    The “Ghost” clip, directed by Colin Tilley, finds Bieber at the funeral of his grandfather. Throughout the rest of the video, he spends time consoling his grieving grandmother, who is played by Keaton. Keaton’s character then joins Bieber in a night of debauchery, downing shots of liquor in an outfit that Annie Hall would definitely approve of (would she have been a Belieber?) before swiping around for eligible bachelors on a dating app called Slide. The video ends with Bieber surprising grandma Keaton by setting her up on a date with a pleasant-looking man who slightly resembles her widower. Watch it below.

    “Ghost” appeared on Bieber’s most recent album, JusticeLegal kerfuffles aside, he’ll take his new songs on the road next year with his upcoming world tour, which begins in February. You can grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Latest Stories

barcade atmosphere aesop rock mf doom stream word music video video game

Atmosphere Invite MF DOOM and Aesop Rock to the "Barcade" on New Song: Stream

October 8, 2021

dwayne johnson tech n9ne face off stream rapping rock rap

Rapping Rock: Dwayne Johnson Spits Bars on New Tech N9ne Song "Face Off": Stream

October 8, 2021

Nandi Bushell and Roman Morello climate song

Nandi Bushell and Tom Morello's Son Roman Team Up for Climate-Action Song "The Children Will Rise Up": Stream

October 8, 2021

mick jenkins contact new single album elephant in the room stream

Mick Jenkins Announces New Album Elephant in the Room, Shares "Contacts": Stream

October 8, 2021

 

Iron & Wine with Andrew Bird

Andrew Bird Joins Forces with Iron & Wine in Yosemite to Perform "Manifest" and "Fixed Positions": Watch

October 7, 2021

robert glasper shine d smoke new song listen stream

Robert Glasper Unveils New Song "Shine" Featuring D Smoke: Stream

October 7, 2021

tears for fears the tipping point new single album announcement stream

Tears for Fears Announce First New Album in 17 Years

October 7, 2021

robert plant alison krauss high and lonesome new song stream t bone burnett

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song "High and Lonesome": Stream

October 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Diane Keaton Stars in Justin Bieber's "Ghost" Music Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale