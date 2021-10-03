Kacey Musgraves Channels Her Inner Jenny Gump During SNL Season Premiere: Watch

Kacey Musgraves helped kick off Saturday Night Live’s 47th season with a performance referencing the infamous Forest Gump scene in which Jenny takes the stage in the nude.

The Nashville singer-songwriter performed “justified” with only a large acoustic guitar and boots visible to the camera. Many fans were quick to point out the similarities to Robin Wright’s portrayal of Jenny Gump in Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 blockbuster. Musgraves seemingly confirmed the inspiration in a tweet posted following the performance.

Musgraves’ SNL appearance came in support of her latest album, Star-Crossed, and also featured a performance the song “camera roll.” Replay both performances below.

Staring in January, Musgraves will embark on a US tour in support of Star-Crossed, featuring support from King Princess and MUNA. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Saturday Night Live’s next episode will be hosted by Kim Kardashian-West and feature Halsey as the musical guest. Other upcoming episodes will feature Rami Malek with Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile.

