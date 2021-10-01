Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Song of the Week: Kali Uchis and SZA Sizzle with “Fue Mejor”

Jeremy Zucker, B.I., and chloe moriondo also dropped essential tracks

Kali Uchis SZA Fue Mejor
Kali Uchis and SZA, photo by Amaury Nessaibia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
and Follow
October 1, 2021 | 2:32pm ET

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Kali Uchis turns up the heat with SZA’s Spanish-language debut.

    Steamy and dreamy: two words that have long applied to SZA’s discography, and that certainly apply to her latest collaboration with Grammy-winning Latin artist Kali Uchis. “Fue Mejor” is sad and sultry, grooving over a throbbing beat that wouldn’t sound out of place in any of SZA’s albums. The airy, whistle-toned background vocals are offset by the sound of a revving engine, grounding the fantastical atmosphere.

    Notably, SZA sings in Spanish alongside Kali Uchis while the pair unpacks an unhealthy relationship neither party seems to want to leave. On SZA’s verse (translated), she laments: “It’s hard to let you go when you do it like that/ It makes you feel good when you treat me so bad.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The original “fue mejor,” which featured PartyNextDoor, is from Kali Uchis’ 2020 sophomore album Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, and she seems to be thrilled by the result of this remix. “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment,” Uchis said in a statement. Happy October 1st, everyone — it seems like steamy, dreamy, and spooky (scream-y?) is actually the best way to summarize the track.

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

Latest Stories

Poke It Out

Rap Song of the Week: Wale and J. Cole Reunite on "Poke It Out"

October 1, 2021

run the jewels lil wayne ooh la la remix rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Wayne Tag Teams with Run the Jewels on "ooh la la" Remix

September 24, 2021

King Princess Velvet Underground

Song of the Week: King Princess Offers a Faithful Velvet Underground Tribute With "There She Goes Again"

and September 24, 2021

lil nas x dolla sign slime megan thee stallion rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion Brush Off the Haters on "Dolla Sign Slime"

September 17, 2021

 

wildest dreams taylor's version

Song of the Week: Taylor Swift Revives Our "Wildest Dreams" With Surprise Re-Recording

and September 17, 2021

AZ Ritual

Rap Song of the Week: AZ Performs a Rhyming "Ritual" with Lil Wayne and Conway the Machine

September 10, 2021

Silk Chiffon

Song of the Week: MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers Keep it Easy and Breezy with "Silk Chiffon"

and September 10, 2021

kanye west off the grid fivio foreign playboi carti rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Kanye West Goes "Off the Grid" with Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti

September 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Song of the Week: Kali Uchis and SZA Sizzle with "Fue Mejor"

Menu Shop Search Sale