Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West Gives Rare Live Performance at Italian Wedding: Watch

Marking Kanye's first time performing secular music in over three years

Kanye West Italian wedding
Kanye West, photo via Instagram / @Questlove
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 17, 2021 | 2:44pm ET

    Kanye West performed live for the first time in three years during a wedding reception for D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co executive vice president Alexander Arnault.

    Per TMZ, Kanye was among the luminaries in attendance for the soiree, which went down in Venice, Italy over the weekend. Other guests included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Questlove, Pharrell Williams, and Chic’s Nile Rodgers, among others.

    Kanye, donning a custom Balenciaga mask, took the stage and performed “Runaway” and “Flashing Lights.” Notably, it marked Kanye’s first time performing secular music solo since late 2018. (In recent years, his live appearances have been almost exclusively alongside his Sunday Service gospel choir.) Unfortunately, the mask obstructed Kanye’s vocals, making it difficult to hear him at times.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch fan-captured footage of Kanye’s performance below.

    Kanye seems to have a thing for masks these days, as he was also spotted this weekend wearing an all-white one while traveling in Berlin. Is it just me or does Kanye look like Karl Havoc?

    Earlier this year, Kanye dropped his 10th solo album, Donda, which he continues to tinker with months after its release.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

young thug saturday night live performance tick tock love you more nate ruess gunna travis barker punk watch

Young Thug Performs "Tick Tock" and "Love You More" on SNL: Watch

October 17, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers Julien Baker

Julien Baker Joins Phoebe Bridgers as Surprise Guest at Berkeley Concert: Watch

October 17, 2021

Drake Threatened to Quit Degrassi Because His Character Used a Wheelchair: Report

October 17, 2021

Prince sketch SNL with Rami Malek, Daniel Craig

SNL: Rami Malek, Daniel Craig, and Kenan Thompson Audition for Prince Biopic

October 17, 2021

 

System of a Down live debuts

System of a Down Return to Stage, Perform Two Comeback Singles Live for First Time: Watch

October 17, 2021

Iron Maiden Principal

Iron Maiden-Loving School Principal Can Keep Job Despite Petition to Oust Her

October 17, 2021

Vince Neil falls off stage

Vince Neil Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage

October 16, 2021

Adele Easy on Me

Adele's "Easy on Me" Breaks Spotify Record for Most Single Day Streams

October 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West Gives Rare Live Performance at Italian Wedding: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale