Kanye West Gives Rare Live Performance at Italian Wedding: Watch

Kanye West performed live for the first time in three years during a wedding reception for D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co executive vice president Alexander Arnault.

Per TMZ, Kanye was among the luminaries in attendance for the soiree, which went down in Venice, Italy over the weekend. Other guests included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Questlove, Pharrell Williams, and Chic’s Nile Rodgers, among others.

Kanye, donning a custom Balenciaga mask, took the stage and performed “Runaway” and “Flashing Lights.” Notably, it marked Kanye’s first time performing secular music solo since late 2018. (In recent years, his live appearances have been almost exclusively alongside his Sunday Service gospel choir.) Unfortunately, the mask obstructed Kanye’s vocals, making it difficult to hear him at times.

Watch fan-captured footage of Kanye’s performance below.

Kanye seems to have a thing for masks these days, as he was also spotted this weekend wearing an all-white one while traveling in Berlin. Is it just me or does Kanye look like Karl Havoc?

Earlier this year, Kanye dropped his 10th solo album, Donda, which he continues to tinker with months after its release.

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Kanye performing "Flashing Lights" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot's wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/AriRIBgnwA
— Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Kanye today in Berlin in White Hulk pic.twitter.com/LTrgx2jmNO — The Yeezy Zone (@TheYzyZone) October 17, 2021

