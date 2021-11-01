Kanye West Joined By Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber at Sunday Service Concert

Amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Marilyn Manson has found an unlikely ally in Kanye West. After appearing alongside Kanye at a listening event for his latest album, Donda, earlier this year, the disgraced rocker was again spotted with Kanye on Sunday — this time at his Sunday Service gospel concert. What’s more, Justin Bieber was also on hand.

Manson, Bieber, and rapper Roddy Ricch all joined Kanye and his Sunday Service gospel choir for a rooftop performance held on Halloween. All of the parties were dressed entirely in white — with Manson also choosing to obscure his face with a mask. Alongside performances of Donda tracks like “No Child Left Behind” and “Moon” by the Sunday Service choir, Bieber and Ricch also performed a selection of their own songs.

Kanye has seemingly aligned himself with Manson and other controversial figures like DaBaby as a statement against “cancel culture.” But whereas DaBaby has simply faced criticism for things he has said, Manson is the subject of a criminal investigation over his alleged misconduct, as well as a defendant in multiple civil suits. All told, at least 15 different women — including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco — have accused Manson of horrific acts of sexual abuse and other violent behavior.