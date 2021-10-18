Judge Approves Kanye West’s Petition to Change Name to “Ye”

A California judge has approved Kanye West’s request to legally change his name to “Ye.”

According to documents viewed by Consequence, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved the name change request on Monday. Ye first filed a petition requesting the rebrand in August, with no middle or last name.

Ye has yet to publicly comment on the name change, but in a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy, he expressed his affinity for the word by pointing out that it is “the most commonly used word in the Bible,” and that it’s a plural form of “you.” That same year he also tweeted about his desire to be called “Ye,” writing, “the being formally known as Kanye West … I am YE.”

Over the weekend, Ye gave his first live performance in over three years at a wedding reception in Venice, Italy. Earlier this year, he released his tenth solo album, Donda.

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018