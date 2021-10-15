Kerry King Says Post-Slayer Project Will Be “F**king Good”

Kerry King has again teased his post-Slayer project, saying that it will be “f**king good” and that he would have already toured with his new mystery group had it not been for the pandemic.

After recently stating that he felt Slayer “quit to too early” when they called it a day after their final 2019 show, the guitarist is now looking ahead to the future. King previously hinted that he had two records’ worth of material for his post-Slayer band, but has remained tight-lipped about the specifics.

“I’m dragging my feet on letting the world know what I’m doing because there’s no rush,” King told Metal Hammer in a new interview. “I have a tour that I’m considering doing, but I’m not going to announce a band, I’m not going to announce a record, I’m not going to announce anything. But you will see me in the future — it will be f**king good.”

He revealed that he had initially planned on a 2020 return, before the pandemic hit. In fact, if you were one of the lucky people who caught a guitar pick from King during Slayer’s final shows, you might have been privy to his secret plans.

“I had picks that I threw out at those shows — The Final Campaign — at the end of the show,” he said. “And in every city, I threw out two that said, ‘Reborn in 2020,’ because that was my plan — I planned on touring in 2020.”

The axeman seems intent on letting his artistic credibility speak for itself. What we do know is that the new project will involve final Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, who described the new music as “Slayer without it being Slayer.” Reports also suggested that Exodus guitarist Gary Holt (also a member of Slayer’s final lineup after replacing the late Jeff Hanneman) and Pantera singer Philip Anselmo were involved.

Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Kerry King’s post-Slayer project as they become available. Watch his recent video address for Machine Head’s 30th anniversary, in which he laments Slayer’s retirement, below.