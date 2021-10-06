Menu
Paul Stanley Sets New Timeframe for Final Show of KISS’ Farewell Tour

The singer-guitarist now expects the extensive outing to wrap up in early 2023

kiss farewell tour end 2023
Paul Stanley of KISS (photo by Autumn Andel)
October 6, 2021 | 1:53pm ET

    Paul Stanley has revealed new plans for KISS‘ ongoing “End of the Road” farewell tour, which the band now plans to wrap up in early 2023.

    The final outing was supposed to conclude with a July 17th, 2021, concert in New York City, but because the band essentially lost a year and a half to the pandemic, that timeframe has significantly shifted.

    “I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished,” Stanley told Ultimate Classic Rock, adding that KISS will likely stick with New York being the last city they play. “It seems only natural to be in New York. That is where the band started, and that was really the background for the band getting together and writing these songs and played loft parties and played clubs starting with an audience of probably 10 people. It seems we should go full circle.”

    Related Video

    In the interview, Stanley was adamant that this will indeed be the band’s last go ’round. In reference to the band’s 2000 “farewell” tour with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, Stanley said that there’s no inter-band disagreement on the matter heading into 2022 and 2023. In other words, this is it.

    “The fact is that, physically, it’s incredibly demanding to do what we do,” Stanley said. “Look, we played [recently] in Austin, an outdoor show, 100 percent humidity. We’re running around for two-plus hours, not only with guitars, but I’ve got 30-plus pounds of gear on. There’s a point where you go, ‘You know what? This is more challenge than I want.’ And I only want to do it as long as I can do it smiling.”

    He continued” “There’s really no thought about changing our minds. It has nothing to do with personalities in the band or tensions or a difference of opinion or musicality. It’s purely practical. You can play beat the clock, but ultimately the clock wins.”

    KISS Paul Stanley Sets New Timeframe for Final Show of KISS Farewell Tour
    In Photos: KISS Get Back Onstage in California After Band Member COVID-19 Battles

    As for whether former members of KISS would join the band for a last performance during the final concert, Stanley kept his cards close to his chest, stating that they “haven’t’ really thought that far down the road.”

    KISS are back in action after Stanley and Gene Simmons both made it through battles with COVID-19. The current US leg runs through an October 9th show in Tampa, Florida, and will be followed by a Las Vegas residency that kicks off in late December. Get tickets to all upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

