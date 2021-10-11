KISS’ Gene Simmons Has Spinal Tap Moment During Concert Platform Malfunction: Watch

KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons nearly fell when a descending platform malfunctioned during the band’s concert on Saturday (October 9th) in Tampa, Florida.

The scary moment occurred as KISS descended to the stage for the opening number “Detroit Rock City.” As Simmons, Paul Stanley, and guitarist Tommy Thayer dropped down on separate risers, the crowd gasped when Simmons’ platform suddenly became uneven and started wobbling.

Simmons held his balance until the platform appeared to right itself, though it continued to shake unsteadily. The platform never made its way all the way down, leaving Simmons suspended for a while longer than his bandmates, until he finally hopped onto the stage and continued playing the song.

The incident was like something out of the rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, when elaborate stadium-rock stage production goes all wrong. Thankfully, Simmons wasn’t hurt; if the platform had tilted much more, it likely would have sent the bassist into a free fall.

Paul Stanley recently remarked that KISS were getting a bit too old to continue their touring and physically taxing shows, hinting that early 2023 would be the end of their farewell tour. That said, Simmons showed some impressive athleticism and body dexterity to avoid a potentially nasty tumble.

KISS recently returned to the road after both Simmons and Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple shows were postponed, but the tour is on again, albeit with some apparent technical difficulties. Get tickets to the remaining dates via Ticketmaster.

Watch fan footage of Gene Simmons brave the platform failure below.