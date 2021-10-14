Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Korn Drummer Is Third Member of Band to Test Positive for COVID-19 on US Tour

Fever 333 drummer Aric Improta will fill in for Ray Luzier on Korn's upcoming shows with System of a Down

Korn drummer COVID
Korn, via Roadrunner Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 14, 2021 | 3:19pm ET

    Korn have had a rough go of it on their current tour. The band has had three separate members test positive for COVID-19 during the outing, the most recent being drummer Ray Luzier.

    A few shows into the US trek in August, singer Jonathan Davis contracted COVID-19, forcing the band to postpone a number of shows on the tour. Just a couple shows after David returned to the stage, guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer tested positive in September, but the band resumed touring, enlisting J.R. Bareis of fellow Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch’s side project Love and Death.

    Today (October 14th), Korn informed fans that Luzier has just tested positive, as well, stating: “Unfortunately, Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. KORN will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band also announced that Fever 333 drummer Aric Improta would be filling in for Luzier on the upcoming shows, which will find Korn on a mini-tour supporting headliners System of a Down.

    Even before Korn set out on tour this year, bassist Fieldy announced that he would not take part in the outing in order to “take some time off to heal” after falling back on “bad habits.” Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Diaz has been filling in on bass.

    Jonathan Davis sitting in throne
     Editor's Pick
    Korn’s Jonathan Davis “Struggling with COVID After-Effects,” Sits on Throne While Performing

    The shows with System of a Down come after Korn’s own headlining run with Staind. Upon Davis’ return from his COVID battle, the singer was still struggling with the after-effects of the virus, performing seated on a throne for much of each set.

    Advertisement

    Here’s wishing Ray Luzier a speedy and full recovery. Pick up tickets to Korn’s upcoming shows with System of a Down here.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

kerry king post slayer project fucking good

Kerry King Says Post-Slayer Project Will Be "F**king Good"

October 15, 2021

code orange drummer max portnoy

Mike Portnoy’s Son Is Now Drumming for Code Orange

October 15, 2021

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Album Sticky: Stream

October 15, 2021

nita strauss david draiman dead inside video

Guitarist Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song "Dead Inside" Featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman: Stream

October 15, 2021

 

Rob Halford of Judas Priest cancer battle

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Quietly Battled Cancer During the Pandemic

October 15, 2021

Anthony Vincent Metallica 50 styles

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" Performed in 50 Different Styles Is Mind-Blowing: Watch

October 15, 2021

John Bush James Hetfield Metallica singer

James Hetfield Recalls When Metallica Recruited Another Singer as Their Frontman

October 14, 2021

Slipknot at Knotfest Roadshow

In Photos: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange Bring "Knotfest Roadshow" to New Jersey

October 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Korn Drummer Is Third Member of Band to Test Positive for COVID-19 on US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale