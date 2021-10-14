Korn Drummer Is Third Member of Band to Test Positive for COVID-19 on US Tour

Korn have had a rough go of it on their current tour. The band has had three separate members test positive for COVID-19 during the outing, the most recent being drummer Ray Luzier.

A few shows into the US trek in August, singer Jonathan Davis contracted COVID-19, forcing the band to postpone a number of shows on the tour. Just a couple shows after David returned to the stage, guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer tested positive in September, but the band resumed touring, enlisting J.R. Bareis of fellow Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch’s side project Love and Death.

Today (October 14th), Korn informed fans that Luzier has just tested positive, as well, stating: “Unfortunately, Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. KORN will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances.”

The band also announced that Fever 333 drummer Aric Improta would be filling in for Luzier on the upcoming shows, which will find Korn on a mini-tour supporting headliners System of a Down.

Even before Korn set out on tour this year, bassist Fieldy announced that he would not take part in the outing in order to “take some time off to heal” after falling back on “bad habits.” Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Diaz has been filling in on bass.

The shows with System of a Down come after Korn’s own headlining run with Staind. Upon Davis’ return from his COVID battle, the singer was still struggling with the after-effects of the virus, performing seated on a throne for much of each set.

Here’s wishing Ray Luzier a speedy and full recovery. Pick up tickets to Korn’s upcoming shows with System of a Down here.