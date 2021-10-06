Menu
KSI on Lil Wayne Collab and Silencing Critics: “I Feel Like My World Is a Simulation”

The British artist discusses his new album, All Over the Place, and upcoming Amazon documentary

kyle meredith with ksi photo by sam neill lil wayne
Kyle Meredith with KSI, photo by Sam Neill
Consequence Staff
October 6, 2021 | 1:23pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    KSI hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the many different styles of music on his new album, All Over the Place.

    Related Video

    The YouTuber/rapper talks about recording an indie rock song with Lil Wayne (“Lose”), deciding the message he wants to convey in his lyrics, and being an undefinable musician. KSI, aka JJ Olatunji, also tells us about wanting to invent a persona on a future album and the details behind an upcoming Amazon documentary about his life.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… via the embed above the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

