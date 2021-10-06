KSI on Lil Wayne Collab and Silencing Critics: “I Feel Like My World Is a Simulation”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

KSI hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the many different styles of music on his new album, All Over the Place.

The YouTuber/rapper talks about recording an indie rock song with Lil Wayne (“Lose”), deciding the message he wants to convey in his lyrics, and being an undefinable musician. KSI, aka JJ Olatunji, also tells us about wanting to invent a persona on a future album and the details behind an upcoming Amazon documentary about his life.

