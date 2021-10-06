Menu
Kylie Minogue Taps Years and Years for New Single “A Second to Midnight”: Stream

Off Minogue's recently-announced DISCO: Guest List Edition

kylie minogue years and years a second to midnight music video stream
Kylie Minogue and Years and Years in “A Second to Midnight” music video
October 6, 2021 | 4:35pm ET

    Kylie Minogue has released her new single, “A Second to Midnight,” with some help from Years and Years. It’s the first preview of her recently-announced album DISCO: Guest List Edition.

    The song is nothing short of a glittering disco bop, with the pop icon in pursuit of the high that only comes from the dance floor. “Cause the clock keeps tickin’ the tock/ I’m not gonna stop, no how, no way/ I’m chasing after midnight/ Show me the way to your heart/ Ready for the start of my real life/ To shine like a light in the dark,” she sings on the ebullient chorus.

    For the accompanying music video, she and Years and Years’ Olly Alexander run through non-stop choreography onstage at London’s historic Collins Music Hall, donning matching leopard print coats and lacy black ensembles and even swapping looks with the help of wigs.

    “A Second to Midnight” will be featured on Minogue’s upcoming album DISCO: Guest List Edition, which packages her original 2020 album alongside a second disc of bonus tracks, new collaborations with Jessie Ware (“Kiss of Life”) and Gloria Gaynor (“Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You”), and a full slate of remixes. The repackaged Guest List Edition drops November 12th via BMG. Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the music video for “A Second to Midnight” and the complete tracklist after the jump.

    Most recently, the Australian superstar offered up her cover of “Marry the Night” for the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way. Coincidentally, the now-solo Years and Years also contributed “The Edge of Glory” to the project’s LGBTQ+ companion album

    DISCO: Guest List Edition Artwork:

    kylie minogue disco guest list edition artwork

    DISCO: Guest List Edition Tracklist:

    Disc 1
    01. Magic
    02. Miss a Thing
    03. Real Groove
    04. Monday Blues
    05. Supernova
    06. Say Something
    07. Last Chance
    08. I Love It
    09. Where Does the DJ Go?
    10. Dance Floor Darling
    11. Unstoppable
    12. Celebrate You

    Disc 2
    01. Till You Love Somebody
    02. Fine Wine
    03. Hey Lonely
    04. Spotlight
    05. A Second to Midnight – Kylie Minogue and Years & Years
    06. Kiss Of Life – Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware
    07. Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You – Kylie Minogue and Gloria Gaynor
    08. Real Groove – Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)
    09. Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)
    10. Say Something (F9 Club Remix)
    11. Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)
    12. Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)
    13. Real Groove – Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)
    14. Dance Floor Darling (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)

