Kylie Minogue Taps Years and Years for New Single “A Second to Midnight”: Stream

Kylie Minogue has released her new single, “A Second to Midnight,” with some help from Years and Years. It’s the first preview of her recently-announced album DISCO: Guest List Edition.

The song is nothing short of a glittering disco bop, with the pop icon in pursuit of the high that only comes from the dance floor. “Cause the clock keeps tickin’ the tock/ I’m not gonna stop, no how, no way/ I’m chasing after midnight/ Show me the way to your heart/ Ready for the start of my real life/ To shine like a light in the dark,” she sings on the ebullient chorus.

For the accompanying music video, she and Years and Years’ Olly Alexander run through non-stop choreography onstage at London’s historic Collins Music Hall, donning matching leopard print coats and lacy black ensembles and even swapping looks with the help of wigs.

“A Second to Midnight” will be featured on Minogue’s upcoming album DISCO: Guest List Edition, which packages her original 2020 album alongside a second disc of bonus tracks, new collaborations with Jessie Ware (“Kiss of Life”) and Gloria Gaynor (“Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You”), and a full slate of remixes. The repackaged Guest List Edition drops November 12th via BMG. Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the music video for “A Second to Midnight” and the complete tracklist after the jump.

Most recently, the Australian superstar offered up her cover of “Marry the Night” for the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way. Coincidentally, the now-solo Years and Years also contributed “The Edge of Glory” to the project’s LGBTQ+ companion album

DISCO: Guest List Edition Artwork:

DISCO: Guest List Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Magic

02. Miss a Thing

03. Real Groove

04. Monday Blues

05. Supernova

06. Say Something

07. Last Chance

08. I Love It

09. Where Does the DJ Go?

10. Dance Floor Darling

11. Unstoppable

12. Celebrate You

Disc 2

01. Till You Love Somebody

02. Fine Wine

03. Hey Lonely

04. Spotlight

05. A Second to Midnight – Kylie Minogue and Years & Years

06. Kiss Of Life – Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware

07. Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You – Kylie Minogue and Gloria Gaynor

08. Real Groove – Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)

09. Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)

10. Say Something (F9 Club Remix)

11. Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)

12. Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)

13. Real Groove – Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)

14. Dance Floor Darling (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)

