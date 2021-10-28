Lady Gaga Plots Her Revenge in New House of Gucci Trailer: Watch

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest fashion icons of all time in the world of music, and now she’s ready to stake her territory as one of the biggest names in film fashion, too. MGM has just unveiled a new trailer for House of Gucci, their upcoming movie about the lavish crime drama behind the Gucci family, and it captures the Academy Award-winning singer/actress as she gets ready to throw shade and spill some blood. Watch the clip below.

For those unfamiliar with the intricate story of the couture designer, strap in. House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), former head of the House of Gucci. The latter was infamous for organizing a huge legal battle to gain control of Gucci from his uncle, Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), only to threaten the company’s existence thanks to his extravagant spending habits. In 1993, Maurizio eventually sold his share of Gucci. Two years later, he was shot and killed by a hitman. Reggiani was ultimately tried and convicted of arranging the assassination, and it’s that sordid tale that is explored in House of Gucci.

Gaga wastes no time setting up expectations for her character Reggiani in this new trailer. “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person, but I’m fair,” she says in a thick accent while sipping an espresso at a ski resort. The next shot follows her and Maurizio Gucci (Driver) as she gets introduced to the extended family. While relatives in pristine outfits tousle one another in good fun, she’s wide-eyed and envious of their wealth, looks, and power. “Who wouldn’t kill for that?” she asks. From there, the Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams” kicks in and we see glimpses of their marriage, their joint struggle for control, sexist statements from Aldo Gucci (Pacino), and even a preview of her deal with a infamous hitman.

Helmed by the legendary director Ridley Scott, House of Gucci also stars Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, the father of Maurizio, and a nearly unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, the son of Aldo. Close-ups of those cast members can be seen in the initial teaser trailer for the movie from earlier this summer as well.

House of Gucci is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The films hits theaters on November 24th, which means there’s less than a month to go until viewers can get lost in the true crime story on the big screen.

Earlier this fall, Lady Gaga reunited with Tony Bennett to release a croon-filled album called Love for Sale. The two music icons have been friends for quite some time now, so they opened up about the heartwarming nature of such, their latest collaborative LP, and Bennett’s tragic Alzheimer’s diagnosis in a recent TV special on 60 Minutes.

